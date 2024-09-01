In the first SIX dates of the current #LigaMX:

✅The one who added the most points (16)

✅The one who scored the most goals (15)

✅The one that received the fewest goals (2)

✅The one who won the most (5)

🔒In 4 of the 6 matches he kept a clean sheet

Great start of the #BlueCross 🇲🇽 by Martin Anselmi 🇦🇷 🙌

