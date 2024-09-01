Last Saturday, August 31, 2024, on the field of the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, in Mexico City, the Eagles of America They faced the Cruz Azul Sky Machinefor the match corresponding to matchday number six of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The last time these two teams had faced each other was none other than in the final of the 2024 Clausura tournament. At that time, the duel took place on the Azteca stadium pitch, and América won 1-0, becoming two-time champions of Mexican soccer.
On this occasion, the match was a total party for the fans of the Cruz Azul Celeste Machine. And they started off well by losing the match, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Ángel Sepúlveda, Alexis Gutiérrez and Lorenzo Faravelli, the cement workers beat América 4-1, which has not managed to stand out in this 2024 Apertura tournament.
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Gonzalo Piovi, Willer Ditta, Erik Lira
Midfielders: Charly Rodríguez, Ignacio Rivero, Lolo Farevelli, Jorge Sánchez, Carlos Rotondi
Forwards: Ángel Sepúlveda and Giorgos Giakoumakis
Goalie: Luis Malagon
Defenses: Nestor Araujo, Ramon Juarez, Israel Reyes, Cristian Borja
Midfielders: Jonathan Dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés
Forwards: Brian Rodriguez, Erick Sanchez, Henry Martin
The matches between América and Cruz Azul always give a lot to talk about on social media. Even more so now, when Cruz Azul finally managed to steal a little joy from the two-time champions of Mexican soccer. In this article, we bring you some of the reactions on Twitter, after Cruz Azul beat América 4-1:
América will face Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, while Cruz Azul’s Máquina Celeste will visit León FC, for the match corresponding to matchday number seven of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
