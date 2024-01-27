The announcement of Xavi Hernández's departure may have taken some by surprise. However, Barcelona's latest results had the coach on a tightrope and he apparently made the decision to leave the club at the end of the season before it was taken over.
For this, social networks did not wait. From Barça fans to Real Madrid fans, some celebrated the decision, others have some doubts and finally, there is also the part that believes that the form is a mistake.
The culé fans showed their happiness when they saw that the coach who is not giving them results or a good game, took a step away.
However, the greatest rivals, Real Madrid fans, expressed their “sadness” upon seeing that the culé technical director announced his departure.
And finally, there were also those who defended Xavi, who for some never had the support or the tools like the squad to aspire to what Barcelona is looking for, which is all the titles it disputes.
Xavi Hernández will leave Barça at the end of the season. His current record is 75 wins, 21 draws and 26 losses in all competitions, but the lack of a convincing playing style and important titles leaves him out of the club.
