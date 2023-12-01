AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 02/12/2023 – 0:00

Elon Musk’s verbal aggression against advertisers who are avoiding the social network X (formerly Twitter) threatens to sink the platform even further, when Musk himself warns of its disappearance just a year after taking control of it.

“Do you want to try to blackmail me with advertising, with money? Fuck you!” was the phrase uttered by the billionaire this Wednesday, during an interview in New York.

Musk was referring to the suspension by several top-tier brands of their advertising presence on X.

This Friday (1st), Walmart joined IBM, Disney, Paramount, NBC Universal, Lionsgate and other advertisers who had already withdrawn their advertising from the network.

A first wave of advertisers took the initiative in August, after the Media Matters observatory warned that ads from big brands were being shown alongside publications by neo-Nazis.

In recent weeks, Apple and Disney have also left the platform, rejecting a message from Elon Musk that alluded to an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory as “the absolute truth”.

The majority shareholder of the social network apologized for the message on Wednesday, but again attacked advertisers.

“You don’t need to be a network expert to understand that attacking the companies that pay X’s bills is not good for business,” said Jasmine Enberg, an analyst at consultancy Insider Intelligence. “Most social media boycotts have been short-lived, but this one could last longer,” she added.

Elon Musk himself even mentioned the possibility of the platform breaking.

“What’s going to happen is this boycott is going to kill the company,” Musk predicted on Wednesday. “And the whole world will know,” added the tycoon.

Musk and his team have launched several subscription payment formulas, but the social network remains free to the general public and still relies almost entirely on advertising to make ends meet.

Even before this latest controversy, Insider Intelligence had already anticipated a 54% reduction in revenue from the sale of promotional spaces, announcing that the same will be 1.9 billion dollars (R$ 9.3 billion at current prices) for this year.

According to data provided to AFP by market data analysis firm SensorTower, half of the 100 largest American advertisers on Network X in October 2022 have already ended their advertising spending on the platform.

Furthermore, this phenomenon is compounded by the apparent disconnection of profiles with many followers, such as those of Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, JPMorgan and Starbucks. These companies have not published content for weeks, when previously they maintained a constant presence on the platform.