Indian social network was discontinued due to financial problems; it became popular in Brazil in 2022

The Indian social network Koo closed its activities this Wednesday (3.Jul.2024). In an official statement, the co-founders cite financial difficulties.

“We have been looking to raise funds for the past 2 years, but the funding market has soured, not just for Koo, but for thousands of startups out there”he says. The note is displayed when trying to access the social network.

The social network instantly became popular in Brazil in November 2022, when billionaire Elon Musk bought X (formerly Twitter). At the time, the platform registered 13.3 million Brazilian users.

On X, internet users lamented the closure of the social network.

ABOUT KOO APP

Launched in March 2020, the social network was developed by Indians Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka.

It gained popularity amid escalating tensions between Narendra Modi’s government and Twitter — at the time accused of favoring internet users with opinions contrary to the Indian Prime Minister.