The most important match in the world according to some, the 261st superclásico was played in the River Plate stadium with a record capacity. For the first time in history, the Monumental had more than 84,500 spectators in a match against Boca Juniors.
Great prepared play by River and “Chiquito” Romero scored the goal from Herrera. It was 8 minutes into the first half, Echeverri touched Barco at the door of the area and the former Independiente de Primera player put it to the far post where the “Millonario” side appeared to define. Romero was left with what could have been a tremendous goal from a set play.
Pablo Solari scored the first goal of the game to give River a 1-0 victory. Enzo Diaz made a great pass so that the forward “Millonario”, fully qualified, would beat the Boca centre-backs to run and be one-on-one against Romero. The goal that owed the victory to Martín Demichelis' team and that was how the monumental team celebrated it.
Edinson Cavani was substituted minutes after River's goal and vented all his anger against referee Yael Falcón Pérez. Diego Martínez took him out in place of Luca Langoni and the Uruguayan took the opportunity to question a play from the superclásico referee. This is how the monumental reacted to the departure of the “Xeneize” striker.
At 25 minutes into the second half, Boca equalized. Lautaro Blanco overflowed, center back and Cristian Medina scored for the 1-1 against River in the Superclásico. First goal by the “Xeneize” midfielder against “Millonario”. Once again the best game in the world ended tied at the Monumental.
#X39s #reactions #RiverBoca #superclassic #Monumental
Leave a Reply