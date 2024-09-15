The Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara They could not take advantage of the bad moment of the Eagles of America and they fell by the minimum of Ramon Juarez in it Sports City Stadiumwhich is a hard blow for the Argentine coach Fernando Gagoas they played better, but could not reflect it on the scoreboard, while the Brazilian helmsman André Jardine finished with three golden points that give him some breathing room for the rest of the Apertura 2024, of the Liga MX.
On the social network X The goal of the Americanist youth player was highlighted, who always responds when given the opportunity, while the biggest victim was the youngster Armando Gonzalezwho had the clearest chance to tie the game, but made a huge mistake.
Anyway, here is the reaction of X after the blue-cream victory in the National Classic:
