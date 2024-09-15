On the social network X The goal of the Americanist youth player was highlighted, who always responds when given the opportunity, while the biggest victim was the youngster Armando Gonzalezwho had the clearest chance to tie the game, but made a huge mistake.

Anyway, here is the reaction of X after the blue-cream victory in the National Classic:

The most incredible failure of the ENTIRE National Classic: AMAZING WHAT ANT GONZALEZ LET GO!!pic.twitter.com/BLuOdnJjjU — TROLL FOOTBALL (@Troll_FootbaIl) September 15, 2024

THE EAGLES WON! 🦅😎 With a solitary goal from Ramón Juárez, the Eagles beat Chivas at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium. El Rebaño did not take advantage of América’s bad streak pic.twitter.com/y2sge49TZA — juanfutbol (@juanfutbol) September 15, 2024

CLUB AMÉRICA IS LOOKING FOR A WORTHY RIVAL!!😫🦅 We are tired of winning everything, of always beating Chivas, a club as HUGE as AMÉRICA deserves a rival of the same level that can compete with it. As always, America easily beats Chivas. pic.twitter.com/BsbleSdo6W — FAN10 (@SoyFan10) September 15, 2024

America 1-0 Chivas • They keep bringing us children. More than 7 years without beating them in the league

• Difficult to rescue someone, everyone below their level

• It is forbidden to burst the Ant

• Cade Cowell’s absence was noticeable

• They did not take advantage of the moment

• They scored a goal when… pic.twitter.com/BOVlBW2WMB — Carlos Villaseñor ⚽️📱 (@VillasenorC_) September 15, 2024

TUDN / Televisa

Putting advertising in America vs Chivas pic.twitter.com/kfqONEcl0L — Simpsonito Futbol (@SimpsonitoFut) September 15, 2024

Club América youth player Ramon Juárez brings his dogs to the Chivas. pic.twitter.com/wPObSDc0bw — KITTLE 85 (@Praman_87) September 15, 2024

– America won over its children again

– Great game with a goal from Ramón

– The streak of not losing against Chivas continues

– Chivas are and will continue to be eternal children Dance for him, sir. pic.twitter.com/nOsWZVy0WM — Andre (@_AndreCA7) September 15, 2024

THAT’S LOVE FOR THE CLUB! 💛🦅 Julián Quiñones is 13,000 kilometers away, where he lives IT IS 4 AM. And yet, it was not an impediment to show the national classic and SUPPORT the América club. WE LOVE YOU VERY MUCH JULIAN!! YOU WILL ALWAYS BE WELCOME BACK! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7KivTlivd9 — 🦅🏆 THE FAN 🏆🦅⚽ ™☄️ (@El_Hincha12) September 15, 2024

AMERICA IS IN DEBT TO JUAREZ! 🤩🦅🔥 Ramón Juárez fulfilled the dream of every Americanista youth player, scoring the goal that gives Las Águilas the lead in a National Classic. Chivas are going to have nightmares with him! 💀 📸 @Ramonesto17 🔴 LIVE 👉 https://t.co/j1JHjzfBkp pic.twitter.com/KrLHIRWMlz — This Online (@estoenlinea) September 15, 2024

What a pain in the ass thing, I’m not going to curse him because he’s a kid, it’s precisely the faults that have to be forgiven because he’s in the process but don’t suck on the mistakes head on 🙁 pic.twitter.com/BdWngsGwnx — ¹⁴ 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@kerrycopisto) September 15, 2024

Chivas plays better ball, and América, being América, wins. — Luis García P (@GarciaPosti) September 15, 2024

The Clásico was very weak. The talk about the crisis in America was ridiculous. Their performance today was not very relevant, but Chivas and their lack of clarity and pride were worse. — Javier Alarcón (@Javier_Alarcon_) September 15, 2024

“DON’T COMPARE YOURSELF”🦅🔥 América wins the National Classic, despite the bad moment they were going through, in the match they knew how to withstand the pressure from Chivas and were effective in the attack. The King of Cups did it again.👏 pic.twitter.com/mXNO7BAM13 — RECORD NEWSPAPER (@record_mexico) September 15, 2024

If there was a vulnerable America, it was tonight…

Chivas couldn’t beat him… — David Faitelson (@DavidFaitelson_) September 15, 2024

The most important footballer for América tonight is Erick Sánchez…

Sánchez must understand that, to play and shine at América, he must stop being “El Chiquito” and create “big” things… — David Faitelson (@DavidFaitelson_) September 15, 2024

You have won 1 of 6 classics, Fernando. — VILLA VILLA 🐐 (@OmarVV9) September 15, 2024

It’s the Classic, eh, not that little game they played against Colima. — VILLA VILLA 🐐 (@OmarVV9) September 15, 2024

An America dominated, but on top. — Roberto Gomez Junco (@rgomezjunco) September 15, 2024

Unbelievable, these players are scared when they see the yellow uniform, what a shame what we just saw. We don’t deserve this. #Chivas — I am Chuyón (@jhernandez83) September 15, 2024

Let’s accept our new reality, I think we should start there, stop fooling ourselves. #chivas no longer competes with the #America — I am Chuyón (@jhernandez83) September 15, 2024

When the goal scorers don’t appear in America, the defenders appear ✅ Goal by the Águilas youth player 🦅 to give his team the lead in the National Classic. Great season for Ramón Juárez. pic.twitter.com/WAK6sZntMU — juanfutbol (@juanfutbol) September 15, 2024

And they were sucking and sucking and sucking and sucking and sucking and sucking and sucking and sucking and sucking to die of SWIMMING. Served 😉#Let’sGoAmerica https://t.co/wFgHbTW4NS — DZ Channel Sports ⚽ (@DZChannelMx1) September 15, 2024

Chivas couldn’t, America beat them with NOTHING. – Lots of possession – Lots of recovery – Lots of wear and tear – ONLY 3 clear goal opportunities (2 from Hormiga and 1 from Mozo) pic.twitter.com/fGioMWU6w7 — Jesus Bernal (@Jesus_Bernal) September 15, 2024

It is no use for Chivas to dominate the entire match if they are not able to score a goal… One goal was enough for América to decide the Clásico, it is worrying that this is the fourth Liga MX match in which Gago’s team has NOT been able to score in a National Clásico. — Fernando Cevallos (@FerCevallosF) September 15, 2024

the stage was too big for our ant… pic.twitter.com/zGKOTORTLW — Chivas Shitposting (@ChivasShitpost) September 15, 2024

Club América’s last scorers in the National Classic #PureMexican. pic.twitter.com/UfqIEIjzQP — Campechame (@Campechame42) September 15, 2024

As expected, the national classic was decided by a goal, with Chivas having a better game structure, they had their goal and missed it, America needed only one play to take advantage and relying on their defensive order they won the match.

“Classics are not counted, they are won” — RAULGTZ.® (@Potropegaso21) September 15, 2024

Even at the worst of the Jardine era, Chivas could not beat América. The National Classic is one of the 🦅 Now let it serve as an impetus to take flight again. pic.twitter.com/OanQn8h1lA — Roberto Lopez Olvera (@LopezOlvera) September 15, 2024