Company announced the closure of its office in the country; decision comes after Alexandre de Moraes ordered the removal of profiles with “anti-democratic” messages

X’s (formerly Twitter) decision to close its office in Brazil could lead to the social network being blocked in the country, according to experts interviewed by Poder360. The big techled by Elon Musk, announced this Saturday (Aug 17, 2024) that the closure is in response to a clash with STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes.

In a confidential proceeding, Moraes reportedly requested that profiles with anti-democratic messages be blocked. In a statement, the company said that Moraes had threatened to arrest the company’s legal representative in Brazil if he did not comply with its orders and that it would close operations in the country in order to “protect security” of the team.

Thus, the firm can leave the country, but it will still need someone to answer for the company if it commits any irregularity in compliance with the Internet Legal Framework, according to constitutional law doctor Acacio Miranda da Silva Filho. Without someone, the company would not be able to operate.

“I think at this point it’s a bluff. OX and Musk have been bluffing for a while. If they don’t have [um representante legal]does not meet the requirements for the company to be incorporated in Brazil. It is a choice: if they stop having representation, consequently they stop having X in Brazil”.

He and Digital Law attorney Lucas Karam explained that the determinations already made against X remain valid, including the fines applied in case of non-compliance,

“The fines still need to be paid, and the court decisions remain valid. However, the arrest of the person responsible for the company, if they are abroad, will depend on international cooperation agreements between Brazil and the country where the person responsible is located. The implementation of these sanctions may be complex and will depend on the willingness of foreign authorities to cooperate with Brazilian authorities.”Karam said.

The coordinator of law courses at ESPM (Higher School of Advertising and Marketing), Marcelo Crespo, also stated that the country’s platform may be blocked, but that it is more difficult to demand compliance with court decisions without an office in the country.

The professor also highlighted that there are ways to question judicial decisions, unlike the measure taken by X.

“In a Democratic State governed by the Rule of Law, any type of judicial decision can be challenged through the available procedural means. Never by simply refusing to comply with an order on the grounds that it is illegal from one’s own point of view.”he declares.

Miranda argued that there are no absolute rights in Brazil – including the freedom of expression expressed by Musk. “Obviously we all have the right to freedom of expression, but we are all held responsible for any excesses.”

UNDERSTAND

The company released the full text of Moraes’ alleged decision, which is being processed under seal. In this image, it is possible to see that the minister requested the blocking of profiles that published messages “antidemocratic” or with hateful content against authorities. The company, however, did not comply with the orders. The judge then increased the fine and gave 24 hours to block the accounts, under penalty of arrest for disobeying the court order.

“Despite the fact that our numerous appeals to the Brazilian Supreme Court have not been heard, that the Brazilian public has not been informed about these orders, and that our Brazilian team has no responsibility or control over the blocking of content on our platform, Moraes chose to threaten our team in Brazil instead of respecting the law or due process.”says X.

X owner Elon Musk, critical of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ performance, shared the statement and said that “he is a total disgrace to justice”.

“The decision to close X’s office in Brazil was difficult, but if we had agreed to the demands for secret (illegal) censorship and handing over of private information from Alexandre de Moraes, there would be no way to explain our actions without being embarrassed”he wrote.

DECISION

THE Poder360 sought the STF’s press office via email and WhatsApp messages to confirm the authenticity of the document published by X. There was no response by the time this report was published. The text will be updated if a statement is sent to this digital newspaper.



The court ruling details the Court’s attempt to contact the company’s legal representatives. The goal was to make X comply with Moraes’ order to block channels, profiles and accounts indicated, provide registration data and cease its monetization. The decision, published on August 7, gave a deadline of 2 hours for the order to be complied with, under penalty of a daily fine of R$50,000.

At the time, X’s official account stated that Alexandre de Moraes had ordered the senator’s account to be blocked. Val’s Landmark (Podemos-ES), by Josias Pereira Lima, Ednardo da Vila Mello Raposo, Claudio Rogasane da Luz, Paola da Silva Daniel, Sandra Mara Volf Pedro Eustaquio, Mariana Volf Pedro Eustaquio and Sergio Fischer.

The designated court official reports that he became aware that the company’s public relations professional assigned to the matter no longer represented X in Brazil. A new legal representative was appointed, but was refused to provide a telephone number, according to the report. The official reports that he attempted to contact X by email, but received no response.

Given the “disobedience of a court order” of the new legal representative, Minister Alexandre de Moraes determined that a daily fine of R$20,000 be applied to the legal representative, adding the amount to the previous fine. The judge also ordered the arrest of the person responsible.

“The content of the certificate prepared by the court officer indicates that the representative of the company X Brasil Internet Ltda., Raquel de Oliveira Villa Nova Conceição, acting in bad faith, is trying to avoid regular notification of the decision handed down in the proceedings, including by electronic means, of which she has already demonstrated knowledge, with the aim of frustrating its compliance”wrote Alexandre de Moraes, in the decision released on Friday (16 August) by the company.