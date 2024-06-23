X CEO Linda Iaccarino has shaken up her inner circle in the face of pressure from Elon Musk to boost sales and cut costs.

This was reported by the Financial Times, which cites three different sources close to the dossier, according to which this month Yaccarino fired his right-hand man and head of commercial operations and communications, Joe Benarroch. Coming in to replace him will be head of global government affairs Nick Pickles, whose role has been temporarily expanded to include heading all global communications.

This week, Pickles, one of the few Twitter staffers left after Musk’s takeover, also attended the Cannes advertising festival alongside Yaccarino and the founder himself. In his recent attempt to increase revenue and reduce platform expenses, Musk has cut staff on sales teams in the US and UK and reduced spending on travel.