Climate activists blocked the A12 in The Hague for the eighth day in a row on Saturday. Several hundred activists, mainly supporters of Extinction Rebellion (XR), protested there against government regulations that support the fossil industry. Police have arrested more than 650 activists. The detainees were taken by bus to the ADO stadium, after which they were released. In addition, as during previous XR demonstrations this and last week, the police used water cannons.

The blockade began around noon, when hundreds of protesters sat on the road and stopped traffic. The police have removed an unknown number of demonstrators from the A12, amid loud cheers from people holding a support demonstration along the road. All climate activists had been removed from the road around 2 p.m., the municipality reported. The blockade was in protest against government regulations that support the fossil industry. The municipality of The Hague reported, just as earlier this week, that the demonstration on the Utrechtsebaan is prohibited. “You can demonstrate on the Avenue of Reagan and Gorbachev,” the municipality announced on X.

Musical instruments

Police also seized several musical instruments, especially drums. The police told the ANP news agency that officers had difficulty understanding communications through their earphones due to the noise of the instruments. Afterwards the musical instruments were returned.

Demonstrators were arrested during all XR protests this and last week on the A12. This week, police arrested between 170 and 400 demonstrators every day. On the first day of the protests, last Saturday, there were about 2,400 people.

The eighth day of demonstration follows reports about government support of 39.7 to 46.4 billion euros that the fossil industry would receive annually in tax benefits. Outgoing minister Rob Jetten (Climate, D66) will announce those figures on Budget Day, NOS and the ANP news agency reported on Friday.