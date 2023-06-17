xQc – famous streamer – and Kick – video streaming platform – have announced that they have entered into a two-year “non-exclusive” deal worth 100 million dollars. It is said to be the most valuable contract in the history of the streaming world.

This statement was shared with the New York Times by the manager of xQc following the announcement that the Canadian content creator would be switching to Kick – while remaining on Twitch, it seems. Clearly this is a big buy for Kick as xQc currently boasts nearly 12 million Twitch followers, which puts him fifth overall, but is the most popular streamer in terms of overall airtime and views. xQc has made a name for himself in gambling streams, a category disliked by Twitch but championed by Kick.

Just a few weeks ago, xQc talked about Kick and the fact that it is acquiring various streamers, mainly thanks to the use of non-exclusive contracts that don’t tie them down to one platform.

In a declarationFelix ‘xQC’ Lengyel spoke openly about the deal: “Kick is allowing me to try things I haven’t been able to do before. I’m extremely excited to take this opportunity and maximize it into fresh, creative new ideas over the next few years.” .

We will see how things will evolve for Kick and for xQc.