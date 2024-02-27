Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

The activities of the eighth session of the International Photography Festival “Xposure 2024”, organized by the Sharjah Government Media Office, will begin tomorrow, Wednesday, until next March 5 at the Expo Center Sharjah.

The festival offers the public an exceptional opportunity to master the arts of photography in all its forms, through more than 200 events that include workshops, seminars, film screenings, competitions, and awards, in an area that combines art, education, and entertainment, in addition to learning about the cultures and arts of the world through 2,500 images that reflect… The insights and experiences of hundreds of photographers who traveled the world to capture their stories.

“Xposure 2024” invites art audiences and image lovers to explore the world through its diverse exhibits and its extensive schedule of events that include attending workshops, dialogue sessions and inspiring speeches.

400 photographers

The festival witnesses the participation of the works of 400 photographers from 50 countries, in various fields of photography, including the presence of 150 of the world’s best photographers, such as: David Hume Kennerley, Pete Souza, Zed Nelson, Rick Smolan, Nicole Tang, Eric Meola, and Craig Barry, in addition to… To the trade exhibition, which witnesses the participation of 18 leading brands from all over the world, which provide the public with presentations on the latest supplies and equipment used in photography.

The festival’s sections are divided into main exhibitions, including 25 exhibitions in documentary and photojournalism, 15 exhibitions in nature and wildlife photography, travel and adventure exhibitions, urban environment and street life photography exhibitions, 10 exhibitions in fine arts and creative expression, 5 exhibitions of “portrait” art, and exhibitions. Sports and action, technical and experimental photography.

Inspiring conversations

The festival also provides an opportunity for learning and innovation, through 66 workshops, educational programs and group discussion sessions, presented by 27 international experts, in addition to 10 training sessions from the giant Adobe laboratories in the field of visual arts, more than 34 inspiring dialogues, and 45 group discussion sessions. And 50 sessions to evaluate the artistic careers of the participants, which provide visitors with countless opportunities, whether to learn about the experiences of great photographers or gain knowledge and experience, or to hone talents and develop skills, and enhance the artistic and professional journey.

documentaries

“Xposure” screens 27 short and long documentaries for visitors in the film gallery during its first three days, from February 28 to March 1, while the photo gallery provides collectors of collectibles and works of art the opportunity to choose from 2,500 images worth more than 22.4 million dirhams, in addition to… Possibility of obtaining commemorative autographs from photographers.