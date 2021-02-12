Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

International photographer Francisco Zizola said: “Photography can sometimes be more powerful than all other creativity and media tools, which made me throughout my career try to connect people with each other through pictures.” This came during his presentation of an inspiring session entitled “The Visual Narration between Documentation and Poetry”, which was held within the activities of the fifth edition of the International Photography Festival “Xposure” organized by the Sharjah Government Media Office, and its activities will continue at Expo Sharjah, until February 13th.

Francisco Zizola preferred to start talking about his career, where he worked since the eighties on documenting the most prominent conflicts around the world, moving on to present other projects, and said: “The digital changes that swept the world in recent years have made it imperative for me to master the language of the image and understand it more deeply. So that I can tell the story that I want to convey ».

Zizola added: “In 2014 I was assigned to cover a topic related to migration across the Mediterranean, and there I discovered many things, and how migrants who try to cross the seas are treated in order to reach the destination they are looking for. This made me think carefully about the nature of the language through which to communicate The voices of these people to the world, and this is what led me to discover man’s relationship with the sea. ” He continued: “Since I was a young child, I have a close relationship with the sea, and until now I am still associated with him emotionally, which prompted me to start working on a long project that is more complex compared to other projects.” He added: “My work at sea invited me to discover the symbolism of things. , As I noticed that the concepts differ from time to time, so I think that the time has come to activate awareness about the many things that we go through and witness daily. ” Zizola, who presented during his session clips of documentaries that he directed himself, confirmed that his project, which deals with the relationship of man with the sea, opened new horizons in front of him that enabled him to understand the complexities of reality.

He said: “Since man stopped looking at the sea as a source of wind, it led to severing his relationship with him. Therefore, I felt through photography that I can emphasize the relationship between man and the sea, especially since it is still a strange and unknown world to us.”