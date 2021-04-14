The third version of the Sony Xperia 1 III and 5 III were presented on Wednesday in the framework of the progress of the Japanese company in transferring some of the best cameras in the world to the field of mobile phones.

Sony promotes its equipment in which combines technologies from its professional Alpha camera with Zeiss optics and cinema technology, and offers features like a 4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Xperia 1, presented two years ago during Mobile World Congress, materialized the return of the company to its origins and a closer collaboration with CineAlta and Sony Alpha that allowed to transfer to this device technologies developed by Sony for cinema, photography and televisions and to introduce a 21: 9 cinema format.

The new device advances in the incorporation of technologies from Sony Alpha for a professional photography.

The camera maintains the novelties introduced last year in the Xperia 1 II, such as the burst shooting up to 20 fps (frames per second) and AF / AE calculation at 60 fps.

It also offers Eye AF for portraits and introduces real-time object tracking for moving photos.

Now, Xperia 1 III is the first to integrate a variable telephoto combined with a dual PD sensor, which achieves a focal length of 105mm, and is complemented by the high-speed autofocus offered by the dual PDAF sensor.

This model uses the Zeiss optics with specific calibrations for ‘smartphone’, and the Zeiss T coating, which reduces reflections and improves reproduction and contrast. Specifically, it integrates a triple camera system with three 12 megapixel lenses (wide, main and telephoto) and an iToF sensor.

The screens with Sony Bravia quality

The Xperia 1 III has a 6.5-inch OLED screen, with a 21: 9 cinema format that gives it a narrow and elongated appearance, which reproduces 4K HDR and offers a refresh rate of 120Hz.

It includes “Creator mode”, developed by CineAlta, which takes advantage of the factory-calibrated OLED screen with a high-precision white point to display the color reproduction of Sony professional monitors.

Like its predecessors, Xperia 1 III integrates the X1 processor for mobiles that applies Bravia HDR remastering technology, which makes streaming content more realistic.

Xperia 5 III features imaging technology from Sony Bravia televisions.

It is complemented by Dolby Atmos technology for an immersive experience, both with headphones and the built-in full-field stereo speakers.

It is also a device designed to enhance the gaming experience. Along with the 21: 9 4K OLED display and 120Hz refresh, it offers 240Hz motion blur reduction and 240Hz touch scan speed.

It allows you to adjust the white balance, which reduces eye strain, and incorporates Ly raiser (low gamma raiser) technology, which makes it easier to see opponents in the dark by adjusting image details in dark areas.

Complete its features with a 3.5mm jack port for headphones and a VC Optimized microphone.

Performance and backup

Sony incorporated the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G to improve the power and performance of your new cell phone.

It includes smart connectivity, which leverages Sony’s neural network library-based learning technology to analyze WiFi signals and predict connectivity problems.

It backs up its performance with a 4,500mAh battery, which with the included XZQ-UC1 charger can charge 50 percent in 30 minutes, and has support for wireless charging and battery sharing. In addition, with the Xperia Adaptive Charging it monitors the device while it is charging to ensure that the battery is not subjected to stress, extending the useful life of this component up to three years.

Xperia 1 III is designed to be robust. To do this, and as Sony has explained, it combines high-quality materials, such as the frosted glass on the back to the polished metal frame. It also incorporates Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the screen, which protects it from drops and scratches, and IP65 / 68 water resistance and dust protection.

This new ‘smartphone’ from Sony will be available in Frosted Black in early summer 2021.

Xperia 10 III: what’s new in the mid-range



Along with these flagship models, Sony also presented one for the mid-range Xperia 10 III, the first of this series with 5G connectivity.

Xperia 10 III incorporates the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G, making it the first of this mid-range family to feature 5G connectivity, backed by a 4,500mAh battery, with which it offers 25 percent more capacity than the previous model.

This device uses Smart connectivity, which leverages Xperia’s learning technology based on Sony’s neural network libraries and analyzes WiFi signals to predict connectivity problems. Also evaluate the quality of the WiFi available before connecting.

Like the other models, Xperia 10 III also features Xperia Adaptive Charging monitors the battery while charging to make sure this component is not overcharged, in order to extend its life.

Xperia 10 III has a Snapdragon 690 5G processor, and a 6-inch screen with Bravia TV technology. Photo: DPA.

Also, the cell phone has a 6-inch OLED screen with 21: 9 cinema format without notch and with support for HDR. The Triluminos technology of the Bravia televisions and video image optimization allow you to reproduce natural colors.

The camera counts triple lens system (Ultra Wide, Wide, and Tele) offers enhancements for capturing low-light scenes and moving subjects.

Auto mode includes animal detection, which can identify and distinguish a dog from a cat. Then adjust the shutter speed and ISO sensitivity accordingly to capture photos with less blur.

Additionally, when shooting in strong sunlight or backlit conditions, Auto HDR mode helps avoid blacks in shady areas of the shot or whites in brighter parts, ensuring that faces and expressions are more visible. .

