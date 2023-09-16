WWhen he followed the reporting on the IAA Mobility in Munich, which ended on Sunday, he got the impression that Chinese manufacturers would soon overrun Germany with their electric cars. BYD, MG and Co. were particularly present at the trade fair in Riem, but this was by no means the case in the city center in the many open spaces. For the stroller who got everything for free, the German car world was still in order; Mercedes-Benz, BMW/Mini, but also Porsche, VW and Audi still dominated with their very well-made appearances in the most beautiful squares in the city . Only BYD had a phalanx of cars on Ludwigstrasse.

A little further away from the main event is the very beautiful Königsplatz, where Ford and Tesla sought contact with end customers, as did Avatr and Xpeng from China with smaller stands. Xpeng is particularly interesting because it has recently started working with Volkswagen.

In Munich, Brian Gu, deputy chairman of Xpeng, announced that he would enter the German market in 2024 with the large P7 sedan and the no less small G9 SUV. It will not only be sold online, there will also be dealers. “Our success in Germany will determine our success in continental Europe,” Gu told the press. So far, apart from China, Xpeng is already selling its vehicles in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands.









In Munich the editorial team had the opportunity to drive the P7. The somewhat boring looking 4.90 meter hatchback turned out to be a bit narrow, but a wheelbase of almost three meters ensures good space in the rear. However, the trunk volume of 440 liters is only average for such a large car.

All-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive models are planned, the battery has a capacity of 86 kWh, which should be good for a range of almost 580 kilometers. You can charge at the DC station with 175 kW. The all-wheel drive G9, which is also almost 4.90 meters long, can charge with up to 260 kW and, due to its design, it also offers more loading volume with 660 to almost 1600 liters. He also wants to pamper you with air suspension.