A new week, a new Chinese brand that starts in the Netherlands. This time we meet XPeng, another unknown player who does not want to convince us with really cheap transport, but with luxury and technology for a decent price. Does that have any chance of success?

XPeng already made a tentative start with the P5 last year, but that chapter was closed early; that car was not ready yet, they admit. Their final first impression comes to us in the form of the hefty G9 SUV and this P7: larger than a Model 3, smaller than a Model S, starting at 50 grand.

Is XPeng a kind of Chinese Tesla?

The comparison with Tesla is not unfounded. XPeng has only just been around since 2014 and operates independently. They now have three factories, invest 20 percent of their turnover in R&D and soon aim to make 600,000 cars a year. And eventually even flying cars – their prototypes have already made 15,000 manned flights. At Musky ambitions are therefore not lacking.

Upcoming models share a new scalable platform, but the XPeng P7 and G9 are different under the skin. The latter has an 800-volt architecture, while the P7 does it with a less high-strung inner. Its design also looks slightly less sharp than that of the SUV – a bit like an angry-looking platypus.

But beware: if you think that brands like XPeng can be laughed at a bit, you’ll get it more and more often. We also catch ourselves with laconic tendencies – many brands have come and gone through substandard or overambitious products. ‘Here we go again’, we think when we get in. ‘I’m sure we won’t hear from it in a year’s time.’

Why XPeng is not a one hit wonder

Make no mistake. For the P7, XPeng looked closely at market leaders such as Tesla, but also at competitors such as Nio. Some things (such as the PRND stick, which you can give two taps for semi-autonomous functions) are even eerily similar. The design of the interior is subdued, the finish is absolutely neat and the layout logical, including smart things such as an armrest compartment in the center console that can be opened to the left and right.

You can adjust the mirrors via a voice command and the buttons on your steering wheel – where do we know that from? Fortunately, there is also some bizarreness, such as a large camera image slanted forward when turning (exactly the angle at which you have a good view) and the fact that the P7 also comes as a Wing Edition. With, yes, gull-wing doors.

This XPeng P7 AWD Performance has 473 hp

Then the key question: how does it drive? Well, discouraging. Because if we can no longer even criticize the driving behavior of Chinese cars, what is the point of life? Our Xpeng P7 AWD Performance, with two engines and 473 hp, impresses from the first moment: it is quiet, refined, lightning fast and rock solid.

At best, his estimate of the range is hilarious (960 kilometers – he adjusts it quickly during the ride) and the response to the power pedal is a bit sluggish, even in Sport mode. Anyway: based on things like steering and suspension tuning you would think that XPeng has been building cars for a long time.

We’re driving the XPeng P7 AWD Performance in pouring rain and constant heavy traffic, so we’ll have to return to the intricacies of its dynamics later. And his many bleeps and bloops (he still warns you about a crossing grasshopper) seems to be scaled back for our market. But as an introduction, as a demonstration of what’s to come: boy, XPeng. Are you doing well.

Specifications of the XPeng P7 AWD Performance

Engine

2 electric motors

473 hp

757 Nm

86.2 kWh (battery)

Drive

four wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds

top 200 km/h

Consumption (average)

19.2kWh/100km

Range (assignment) A label

505km (WLTP)

Loading time

>5 hours at 11 kW (20-80%)

29 min. at 175 kW (10-80%)

Dimensions

4,888×1,896x

1,450 mm (lxwxh)

2,998mm (wheelbase)

2,140 kilograms

440 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 59,990 (NL)

not yet available (B)