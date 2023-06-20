XPENG enters the Dutch market with two interesting new EVs.

You probably already know the name XPENG. A new car brand for the Netherlands, which is introducing two new electric models this year. But what kind of brand is XPENG actually? And more importantly: what do they have to offer?

First a brief background of the brand: XPENG is a Chinese tech company that was founded in 2014. It is the founders’ vision to change mobility with technology. XPENG has been building cars since 2017, but that’s not all they do. For example, the company is also involved in air mobility.

XPENG in the Netherlands

XPENG has now spread its wings to Europe and is now active in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands. There are currently three locations in our country: an XPENG Store in Leidschendam and Rotterdam and a service point in Badhoevedorp. This year, a fourth branch will be added in the Utrecht area.

XPENG enters the Dutch market with two models, both fully electric and equipped with all kinds of intelligent systems. The first is the XPENG P7, which is a dynamic business sedan with a length of 4.89 meters. The second model is the XPENG G7, a spacious SUV.

XPENG P7

The XPENG P7 is basically available in two versions. First of all, there is the Long Range. It has an electric motor on the rear axle that delivers 276 hp and 440 Nm of torque. This version has a generous WLTP range of 576 km. With a 0-100 time of 6.7 seconds, this version is already quite fast.

For those who want a really fast sedan, there is the XPENG P7 Performance. It has an electric motor on both the front and rear axle and is therefore four-wheel drive. With 473 hp and 757 Nm of torque, the Performance sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds.

Want to steal the show? Then you must have the Wing Edition. It delivers the same performance as the Performance, but has striking gull-wing doors. This version is also equipped with an adaptive chassis as standard.

XPENG G9

In addition to the XPENG P7, there is the XPENG G9. This 4.89 meter long SUV offers a lot of space. Also interesting: this car has an 800V battery, where most EVs use a 400V charging structure. This allows you to charge at lightning speed, with a charging capacity of up to 300 kW.

The G9 comes in three variants. The entry-level version is the Standard Range. This has a 78.2 kWh battery pack, which gives you a WLTP range of 460 km. The Standard Range has one electric motor on the rear axle, which is good for 313 hp and 430 Nm of torque. This powertrain can also be found in the Long Range, but it has a larger 98 kWh battery. With 570 km, the Long Range version has the largest range.

The top version is the four-wheel drive G9 Performance, which has the 98 kWh battery in combination with two electric motors. Together they provide no less than 551 hp and 717 Nm of torque. This enables acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds.

Prices and equipment

Both the P7 and the G9 are fully equipped as standard. You can count on a panoramic roof, electrically adjustable front seats with memory, heated seats at the front and rear, a Surround Sound System with 8 speakers, the ‘Hey XPENG’ voice assistant and XPILOT, an extensive package of smart driving assistance systems.

The P7 is available from €49,990, while the G9 has a starting price of €57,990. Deliveries of the P7 and G9 will start in the third and fourth quarter respectively. Both the XPENG P7 as the XPENG G9 can be ordered immediately via the XPENG website. Do you want to take a test drive first? That is also possible, from this month you can go to one of the XPENG branches in the Netherlands.

This article XPENG makes its debut in the Netherlands with these smart EVs appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#XPENG #making #debut #Netherlands #smart #EVs