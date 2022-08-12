The Chinese brand XPeng confirmed the best features of his SUV G9, ahead of its official launch in China in September. The model, which will also arrive in Europe, can boast a very high recharge possibility since it can withstand charging powers up to 480 kW. To the XPeng columns (they should be installed soon in the Chinese territory) it can achieve an impressive 200 kilometers of range in just five minutes of charging.

Xpeng G9 uses 800 volt electric car platform, with silicon carbide technology. It mounts a twin-engine configuration of 550 hp and 717 Nm of torque, with a range of over 700 km according to the Chinese homologation cycle. The SUV can hit 100 km / h from a standstill in about 3 seconds.

The software and driver assistance systems are also very advanced. The company talks about “Xpilot 4.0“, That is the fourth generation of its semi-autonomous driving assistance system (level 3). The system includes sensors Lidar, radar and cameras, with the management entrusted to an Nvidia Drive Orin-X processor. Future updates are available over the air.

The Chinese brand also revealed interior images. The heart of the cabin is the dual 15-inch display that uses the proprietary Xopera infotainment system. The sound is also very important, with a premium 5D Dynaudio audio system equipped with 28 speakers and 2,250 Watts of power; it can also coordinate with the interior lighting and air conditioning. You can even choose the fragrance to ‘smell’ once you get into the car.

The car is perfectly in line with the aesthetic standards appreciated in Europe and the United States. But it is above all in China that it finds its best supporters, given that, according to what the House reported, 23,000 bookings were collected in just 24 hours after the presentation. As mentioned, as far as Europe is concerned we will have to wait for this car; meanwhile, the brand is already present in Norway with the G3 and P7 models. Before a possible landing of the G9, the P5 sedan will also arrive.