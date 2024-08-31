Palmeiras coach participated in a panel at the Expert XP 2024 event on Friday night (Aug 30, 2024)

Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira said he won a “very large fee” to participate in the event Expert XP 2024on the night of this Friday (Aug 30, 2024), in São Paulo (SP). The values ​​were not revealed.

“It was a spectacular experience. I think XP was very generous with the fee”he said jokingly. When he made the statement, Abel drew laughter from the audience.

The coach stated that he will donate the amount received. Abel Ferreira attended the panel High performance: challenges and strategies with 2 sports icons. The coach of the Brazilian men’s volleyball team, Bernardinho Rezende, also participated in the lecture.

On Saturday (Aug. 31, 2024), the event will also feature the participation of Earvin Magic Johnson, former player and 5-time NBA (National Basketball Association) champion. He will be on the panel From the courts to business success.

This report was produced by journalism intern Victor Boscato under the supervision of editor Houldine Nascimento.