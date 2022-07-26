Called Xtage, the feature will initially offer bitcoin and ether operations, with 10 more assets by early 2023.

XP Investimentos will open its platform for trading digital assets, Xtage, in August, announced by the company on May 12, 2022. Initially, operations will be via bitcoin and ether, with the possibility of expanding the portfolio until the end of the year.

XP’s director of financial products, Lucas Rabechini, told the agency Reuters that access to Xtage will be for customers “profile suitable for this type of operation”. Currently, the company has 3.6 million users. He also informed that between the end of 2022 and the beginning of next year, the platform will have 10 more cryptoassets.

The platform technology contemplates a partnership between XP and Nasdaq. “We are confident that XP will operate on an innovative and robust infrastructure”, said Rabechini, in a statement from the company’s announcement of the platform. read the intact (108 KB). Since the beginning of July, Xtage has been available to company employees for testing, said the director.

This year, bitcoin has lost more than 54% of its value and ether, 67%. For Rabechini, it is possible to say that “the volume is weak”but that the company sees the market “systematically growing over time”. The director added that XP’s long-term vision “is not only focused on price, but also on technology.”

regulation

Other financial institutions in Brazil have already announced plans for trading digital assets, such as Nubank, BTG Pactual and Itaú Unibanco. A proposal to regulate the digital market in the country is being processed in Congress and awaits a vote in the Chamber of Deputies on the substitute presented by the rapporteur, the senator irajá (PSD-TO), to PL 4,401/2021.

Approved by the Senate on April 26, the text sets out rules for “provision of virtual asset services” and regulates the operation of companies that will provide these activities. Standards include, for example, prevention of money laundering, concealment of assets and combating criminal organizations.