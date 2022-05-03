By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – XP’s profit slowed in the first quarter, reflecting slower growth in its customer base and net fundraising, in a period marked by a rebound in Covid-19 and the global effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Brazil’s largest independent asset management platform announced on Tuesday that its adjusted profit between January and March totaled 987 million reais, up 17% over a year earlier, when it had doubled year-on-year.

XP’s operating result measured by adjusted earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was 1.19 billion reais in the period, 14% higher year-on-year. The Ebitda margin dropped 1.5 percentage points to 38.2%.

“We had a super challenging scenario in the macro scenario”, said Bruno Constantino, partner and financial director of XP, citing the negative effects of Ômicron, a variant of Covid-19, which dictated a new tightening of rules for the movement of people; and the War in Ukraine, with inflationary effects around the world.

The executive also mentioned what he called the portfolio effect, with clients looking for more fixed income assets, to the detriment of assets such as stocks, a segment that faced greater volatility in the period.

The slowdown in the quarter illustrates the diverging view among analysts on whether XP will be able to maintain the bright growth of recent years while maintaining profitability in an adverse macroeconomic environment, with the combination of interest rates and high inflation squeezing household incomes.

The day before, Credit Suisse cut the target price for XP shares, citing that the cycle of monetary tightening in the country brings greater risk to sustaining its pace of attracting investment from clients in 2022.

UBS also cut XP’s share price target in January. In October, Morgan Stanley raised its recommendation for the paper, from “neutral” to “above the market average”.

Constantino cited that the pace of business growth throughout 2022 depends on “some variables that we do not control”, but that the group’s profit margins “are fully under control” and reiterated confidence in the resilience of the business.

In April, XP had reported that the total assets under its custody ended March at 873 billion reais, up 22% year on year. Net customer funding was BRL 46 billion in the quarter, compared to BRL 69 billion in the same period in 2021. And the number of customers rose 17% in 12 months, to 3.5 million.

The company also reported on Tuesday that its loan portfolio totaled 11.5 billion reais at the end of the quarter, a growth of 142%.

