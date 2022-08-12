Santo for its originality and power of impact, the news had been kept secret until its official announcement, made at Expert 2022, the largest investment event in the world, on Thursday (4). On the stage set up for the live broadcast of the Brazil Advisor Awards, an award that since 2012 recognizes offices and professionals accredited to XP that stand out for the best results and client engagement, the head of B2B relationship, Daian Moura, presented a one-minute video shot in the mountains of Aspen. The reference to the most sophisticated ski resort in the USA was intended to celebrate an achievement of the company. For the next three years, XP will be an official sponsor of the mountains, both winter and summer. In addition to joining its brand to giants such as American Express, Audi, Budweiser, Coca-Cola and Hublot, XP will bring benefits to customers that until then seemed impossible for a Brazilian company. “You will be able to offer exclusive discounts, exclusive experiences, moments that no money can buy”, said Moura to those who followed the broadcast. “This is another step we are taking to help you get bigger and better in the eyes of your customers”. The audience’s reaction was ecstatic.

Being in the select group of sponsors of Aspen/Snowmass (now part of the same operation that involves four mountains) is not for everyone. Everything there is controlled by the Aspen Skiing Company (ASC), a family holding company that operates each service offered at the station. As an Official Resort Partner, XP will put its brand on all digital communication channels, which add up to 14 million views per year, on screens that reproduce images generated by cameras in the mountains and on all printed material – from the maps of the slopes to a pocket guide, with bilingual content, which will be created by Rocky Mountain publishing house. XP will also have two ice sculptures that will be used as a backdrop in a photo contest, flags at the start and finish points of the tracks and a quota of tickets that give access to the lifts. And you can make proprietary activations, in the case of shows and sports championships, including a snow beach tennis court. The value of the share was not disclosed, nor the investment that XP intends to make over the three-year contract.



1 of 4

WINTER AND SUMMER Views of the mountains with and without snow and simulations of how the XP brand will appear in the spaces reserved for sponsors. Snow beach tennis will be one of the attractions. Photo: GibsonPictures

2 of 4

3 of 4

4 of 4

To win its place in the sun in the highly disputed stronghold of wealthy people who love snow sports (in winter), adventure sports (in summer) and all the hype that surrounds Aspen, XP had the push of two Brazilian entrepreneurs who have been attending the region. On one side, Tony Marx, owner of the Ski Concept travel agency and Aspen Concept, which specializes in concierge and mountain property management. It was him who came up with the idea of ​​selling an Aspen/Snowmass sponsorship share to a Brazilian company. On the other, Anuar Tacach Filho, owner of the Out of Office events agency, dedicated to promoting corporate experiences in the area of ​​sports and music. Friends since high school and both skiers, they designed the project together and forwarded it to XP founder Guilherme Benchimol, who was immediately interested in the idea.

BRAZILIANS According to Marx, activations were designed to exceed expectations. “The XP customer will have benefits ranging from a hotel welcome kit with cap, jacket, sunscreen and lip balm, bottle of champagne and even discounts on the stay and a free night, depending on dates and occupancy,” he said. . Discounts extend to concierge services, equipment rental and ski lift tickets to spa treatments. “XP customers who come here thinking about spending US$ 10,000 may receive US$ 5,000 in benefits,” said the entrepreneur, who will be responsible for welcoming XP customers. That’s because, in addition to discounts, there will be exclusive events, practically every day.



1 of 3

“We hope to enchant and engage our network of advisors and clients, creating even more connection with them” Daian Moura head of B2B XP relationship.

2 of 3

“An XP customer who comes here thinking about spending $10,000 can receive $5,000 in benefits” Tony Marx Ski Concept/Aspen Concept.

3 of 3

“In January and February we will have attractions almost every day, with 30 presentations, dinners, shows and two ski championships” Anuar Tacach Filho Out of Office.

With his expertise in organizing concerts, Tacach, who is also a musician, defined 30 DJ shows in the mountains, in January and February 2023, when there is the highest concentration of Brazilians. “We will have a hamburger for 400 people, a dinner for 200 people with live music, a party for 500 people and two ski championships,” said Tacach, who is negotiating with artists. ”Who is an XP customer does not pay, who is not, pay”. For the head of relationship Daian Moura, the idea is to have the brand increasingly connected with customers. “With this initiative, we hope to enchant and engage our network of advisors and clients, creating even more connections with them,” he said.