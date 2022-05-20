The new XP/Ipespe poll, released this Friday (20), points to stability in the dispute between former president Lula (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 44% and 32%, respectively.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) registered the same 8% of the last reading, made last week, while João Doria (PSDB) rose from 3% to 4%, Andre Janones (Avante) and Simone Tebet (MDB) are with 2%.

+ Difference between Lula and Bolsonaro continues to narrow, says Exame/Idea survey

Undecided, blanks and nulls add up to 8%, the lowest record since September last year.

1,000 interviews were conducted between the 16th and 18th of May and the margin of error is 3.2 points plus or minus.

The XP/Ipespe post: Lula leads the first round with 44%; Bolsonaro follows with 32% appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#XPIpespe #Lula #leads #Bolsonaro #continues