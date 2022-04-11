With the support of Lula and Alckmin, it goes to 39% of voting intentions; in 2nd place is Márcio França, with 19% to 20%

Former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) leads the voting intentions in the dispute for Palácio dos Bandeirantes according to an XP/Ipespe poll carried out from April 6 to 9, 2022. The PT marks from 29% to 35% in an eventual 1st round. Márcio França (PSB) has 19% to 20% and Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) has 13% to 18%. Here’s the intact of the survey (735 KB).

1,000 interviews were conducted in São Paulo from April 6 to 9, 2022. The maximum margin of error is 3.2 percentage points, plus or minus. The research is registered with the TSE under the numbers BR-00800/2022 and SP-06962/2022. According to the TSE, the cost of the research was R$ 42,000, an amount paid by XP Investimentos.

In the 1st scenario, Haddad has 29% of voting intentions. The 2nd place goes to Márcio França, with 19%. Former minister Tarcísio de Freitas, on the other hand, scores 13%. Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), the current governor of São Paulo, has 5% of voting intentions.

Next are 5 other potential candidates, who score 1% to 2% in the survey. The former mayor of São José dos Campos, Felicio Ramuth (PSD) scores 2%. the deputy Vinicius Poit (New), former minister Abraham Weintraub (Brazil 35), Altino Junior (PSTU) and deputy Elvis Cesar (PDT) amounted to 1% each.

In this scenario, the percentage that would vote white or null is 20%. Those who do not know or have not responded are at 9%.

The 2nd scenario of the 1st round considers only the names that scored the most, without the names that added 1% to 2% each. With this list, Hadadd got 30%, while Márcio França scored 20%. Tarcísio de Freitas already has 14% of voting intentions. Rodrigo Garcia scores 6%.

With fewer candidates, the percentage of blank and null votes rises to 24%. Those who do not know or have not received it varied to 8%.

In a 3rd scenario, without Márcio França’s candidacy, Fernando Haddad’s voting intentions rise to 35%. Tarcísio de Freitas scores 18%, while Rodrigo Garcia has 9%. Nulls and blanks stay at 30%.

WEIGHT OF SUPPORTS

The XP/Ipespe survey also analyzed how the support of possible candidates for the Presidency of the Republic may or may not affect the dispute in the State of São Paulo.

With the support of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), Haddad goes to 39% of voting intentions. Tarcísio de Freitas, supported by the current Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), goes to 29%. Rodrigo Garcia, supported by the former governor João Doria (PSDB), scores 11%.

2nd TURN

The 2nd round scenarios tested by the XP/Ipespe survey were 4. In them, either Haddad or Márcio França wins in each of those who compete. A direct contest between these 2 possible candidates was not tested by the survey.

Here are the results of any disputes in the 2nd round:

Haddad 40% x Tarcísio de Freitas 27%;

40% x Tarcísio de Freitas 27%; Haddad 39% x Rodrigo Garcia 23%;

39% x Rodrigo Garcia 23%; Márcio França 39% x Tarcísio de Freitas 25%; and

39% x Tarcísio de Freitas 25%; and Márcio França 42% x Rodrigo Garcia 20%.

