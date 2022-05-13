Research of the XP bank carried out by Ipespe has Ciro Gomes (PDT) with 8% and João Doria (PSDB) with 3%

XP/Ipespe survey carried out from May 9 to 11, 2022 shows the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the leadership of the 1st round in the 2022 elections. The PT has 44% against 32% of the current head of the federal Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Here’s the intact.

Following, is the former governor of Ceará Ciro Gomes (PDT) with 8% of voting intentions. Technically tied, they are João Doria (PSDB)with 3%, André Janones (Forward)with 2%, and Simone Tebet (MDB), with 1%.

The pre-candidates Luiz Felipe D’ávila (New), Luciano Bivar (Union Brazil), Vera Lúcia (PSTU) and Eymael (DC) did not score. Those who will not vote or who will vote white/null add up to 7%. Another 3% do not know or did not respond.

The survey surveyed 1,000 people across Brazil from May 9 to 11, 2022. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points at a 95.5% confidence interval. The research was contracted by the XP Investimentos bank for R$ 42,000.00. The research record in the TSE is BR-02603/2022.

2nd shift

In an eventual direct clash against Bolsonaro, Lula would have 54% against 35% of voting intentions. 10% are those who add white, null, none, do not know or did not answer.

In the 2nd round against Ciro, PT would beat him with 52%. In this scenario, the former governor of Ceará would have 25%. Another 23% would vote blank, null, none or do not know or did not respond.

In the scenario between Ciro and Bolsonaro, there is a technical tie: the former minister has 43%, while the current president has 40%. Those who vote white, null, none or do not know or have not responded add up to 17%.

PowerDate

The results confirm the research PowerDate carried out from May 8 to 10, 2022, within the margin of error. The survey shows Lula with 42% of voting intentions in the 1st round. In 2nd place is Bolsonaro with 35%. The distance between the pre-candidates varied 2 percentage points upwards in 15 days. In the rounds of April 24th to 26th and April 10th to 12th, this difference remained at 5 pp.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from May 8 to 10, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 288 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. TSE registration: BR-08423/2022.

