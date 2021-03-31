D.he neighbors of home theater freaks are not to be envied. Because the true cineast prefers to let the 3D sound blow around his ears from seven boxes. Four more loudspeakers, installed under the home cinema ceiling, can then contribute to the height dimension, a subwoofer makes it really crack. However, an instrument for domestic pacification has been around for a few months, and because its manufacturer has now also refined it with a software update, we want to take a closer look at it.

It’s about headphones that acoustically simulate an opulent home theater – even one with 7.4.1 channels. The idea is not entirely new; There have been repeated attempts to teach headphones to the cinema keys, but mostly with the help of purely digital simulation. This created spatial soundscapes, but the precise placement of sound effects usually overwhelmed such solutions.

The XP-EXT 1 headphones from JVC, which cost around 1000 euros including their control unit, want to do better, and they have interesting prerequisites for this. It analyzes the outer ear transfer function of its wearer and thus the decisive variable for the directional perception of the sound. Because auricles, auditory canals and the shape of the head act like acoustic filters that give the sound a specific shape depending on its direction of incidence; the sense of hearing recognizes where the sound is coming from.



The JVC model sends measurement tones into the earphones before the home theater fun begins.

But headphones isolate the hearing from these influences. That is why they never reproduce stereo music as widely as two good loudspeakers. Before the home cinema fun begins, the JVC model sends measurement tones into the earphones and captures them again with microphones, i.e. measures the reflection pattern of the outer ear. From this, it derives an individual calibration, which is saved in the control unit. A smartphone app controls the process via Bluetooth, while a jack cable transports the signals between the receiver and the control unit.

Thanks to its large, synthetic leather-covered pads, the headphones sit comfortably. The audio signals can be played back via a 2.4 gigahertz radio link, which, unlike Bluetooth, works without delay. A rechargeable battery, which is supposed to last up to 15 hours, supplies the electronics with energy, and a USB interface is used for recharging. The control unit receives the digital audio signals from Bluray players, for example, via three HDMI inputs, and another HDMI connection outputs images and sound to a television.

The electronics process all imaginable surround tones, including the 3D formats Dolby Atmos and DTS: X. If stereo music is on the program, the electronics can also provide surround sound here. Post-processing in Dolby Surround or in Neural: X make it possible. And the app can refine the sound with an equalizer.



For the test we used precious items from the Dolby Atmos demo disc, vintage 2018, and were quite amazed. A battle formation in Game of Thrones, a tumbling helicopter in Jumanji or a winged monster in Spiderman – it cracks, rattles and roars to your heart’s content, and the headphones trace what is happening with surprising accuracy. So far we have only known this from home cinemas, in which a polyphonic box ensemble sets the tone. So the JVC team is not a completely equivalent, but a worthy alternative that not only the neighborhood is happy about.