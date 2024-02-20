Presenter will be the 1st participant of Legends in Town, a series of meetings promoted in partnership with Alvarez & Marsal

American presenter and businesswoman Oprah Winfrey will participate in the 1st edition of Legends in Town, an events platform that will promote exclusive meetings in Brazil, with personalities from the world of business, politics, entertainment and sport. The initiative is a partnership between XP and multinational business consultancy Alvarez & Marsal. The US TV star's appearance will be in São Paulo, on April 10, at the WTC's Golden Hall. Ticket sales are available in this link.

At the event, Oprah will address her personal experiences and managing successful businesses. The presenter will share how her personal, healthy and happy journey contributed to becoming one of the most important women in global entertainment, in a trajectory marked by overcoming and resilience. She will also share with the public the secrets of the successful businesses she leads, world references in entrepreneurship.

Considered one of the greatest presenters of all time, she is president and CEO of the television channel OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) – whose programming is focused on entertainment and lifestyle, focusing on African-American and female audiences. She also heads the film corporation Harpo Productions and was the 1st black woman to enter the Forbes list of billionaires in the world.

The program The Oprah Winfrey Show was one of the longest-running in the history of American TV, with more than 4,000 episodes shown over 25 seasons, from 1986 to 2011. The format received 47 Emmysthe main award for television programs and professionals, and created connections with people around the world when broadcast internationally.

The event program also includes an introductory panel, with the participation of national personalities of great impact in their areas of activity, whose chat will precede the entry of an American presenter. The names will be released soon.

Global Icons

The Legends in Town project was planned with the aim of becoming the most exclusive events and relationship platform in Latin America, by bringing together great personalities of global recognition in various areas.

“Legends in Town inaugurates an unprecedented event model in Brazil. The project expands our network of connections to promote a transformative impact, through unique connections with high added value. Using it, we connect our brand, together with other partners, in a contemporary, disruptive and innovative format”said the CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) of XP Inc., Lisandro Lopez. “It’s a way to unite content, entertainment and relationships, which fosters a new entrepreneurial identity in the country”he added.

The director of the Sportainment area at Alvarez & Marsal and creator of the project, Marcio Flores, reinforces that the initiative aims to bring renowned personalities in different areas to the country. “It is extremely important for Brazilian leaders to have someone as impactful as Oprah to share stories and also serve as inspiration. The idea of ​​Legends in Town is to always bring names of great impact and cultural relevance”he said.

The events will be open to the public, Flores points out. “Many of these big names, when they come to Brazil, end up being restricted to closed sponsor events. At Legends, we will always have a quota of tickets reserved for sale to the general public.”he stated.

Legends in Town: Oprah Winfrey

When: April 10, 2024 (Wednesday)

Time: 8:30 am to 12:30 pm

Where: WTC Golden Hall – Av. Nações Unidas, nº 12,551, Brooklin Novo, São Paulo-SP

Tickets: www.legendsintown.com.br

About Alvarez & Marsal

Consulting based in New York and present in more than 39 countries, Alvarez & Marsal is a reference in management and implementation of improvements. In Brazil, it has offices in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte and has a Sportainment, offering services to clients in the sports and entertainment markets. Find out more at https://www.alvarezandmarsal.com.

About XP

XP is the leading independent platform for financial services in Brazil. The company is part of XP Inc., whose purpose is to transform people's lives, promoting financial education and democratizing access to quality investments. Founded in 2001, the company created an innovative investment advisory model. Find out more at https://www.xpi.com.br.

This content was produced and paid for by XP.