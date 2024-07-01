Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/07/2024 – 12:38

XP announced this Monday, the 1st, the launch of its points program aimed at the XP Visa Infinite Card in partnership with Livelo, a program for exchanging points for rewards.

XP Points will be made available as of this Monday as an optional feature on Investback, a feature of the XP Card that has already returned more than R$500 million in investments to customers since its launch in 2021 – that is, the customer will be able to choose according to their preferences.

Customers who want to switch to points can access the app and change the benefit, while new customers can choose this option when signing up for the card, for example. Users will be able to monitor their points statement, check amounts and dates, and transfer points to the Livelo platform, giving them access to rewards such as travel, products, services, and more. The conversion rate will be 1.6 to 2.2 points per dollar spent on the credit card bill, depending on the customer’s monthly spending.

Among the differences of Pontos XP, according to the bank, is the fact that the points do not expire. If the client does not use them, they are converted into Investback every two years. “It is part of our culture to be customer-focused and open-minded, and this launch is an example of our XP way in practice. The benefit came from a desire of our customers who value benefits linked to travel and we are delivering with quality, optionally, without gotchas and to add to the other advantages already offered”, highlighted Ciro Moreira, head of cards at XP, in a note .

Customers who wish to collect XP points can transfer their accumulated balance to Livelo and enjoy the benefits of the rewards program. To do this, it is important to be registered with Livelo.

XP points that have been transferred to Livelo will be credited within five business days. Each XP point will be equivalent to one Livelo point.