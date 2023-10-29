THEY GOT THE TIE! Xolos and Tigres share points on Matchday 3 of Clausura 2023. Xolos won from the 3rd minute with Alexis Canelo’s goal and at 59′ Gignac rescued the tie.https://t.co/Ss27ujt9Je pic.twitter.com/SRTqFDkm4e — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) January 21, 2023

He came out of the Rayados quarry, and today at 20 years old Víctor López debuted in first class. Final score: Monterrey 3-1 Xolos

Tigres won it with a last minute goal! Tigres 2-1 Cruz Azul

Channel 5

“We have to turn the page on this result, of course it hurt us, but we have to focus on what comes next. The game plan did not work out since we were clearly surpassed”said the assistant.

In addition, Carlos Gonzalezhopes to win his first scoring title in Mexico, since for now he is at the top alongside the Colombian Harold Preciado of Santos Lagunaalthough the fight in the final stretch is strong because with eight he is André-Pierre Gignac of Tigersnow with seven we see Cesar Huerta and Angel Sepúlvedaof Cougars and Cruz Azul/Querétarorespectively.

"TURN TO THE PAGE" Álvaro Galindo, assistant to Miguel Herrera in Xolos, highlighted that the game has already passed and they will focus on finding a ticket to the Liguilla.

"I am very happy with my journey in Mexican soccer" – Carlos Gonzalez. The forward of Xolos talked about his good moment with Tijuana, the fight for the scoring title and his goals with his team.

“For our tournament it doesn’t mean anything, but we know that our fans, management and we as a coaching staff aspire to be in the first places. The possibility of being in first place is motivating, that will help us close the final at home, but it is not decisive.”he explained.

“The last matches of the tournament are going to be intense, against rivals who are fighting to go to the quarterfinals and playoffs. We are looking for the possibility of reaching America, but it is not essential. We had a tournament with good regularity, we had no ups and downs or low peaks. Now we aspire to close in a good way”he finished.