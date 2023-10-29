The regular season of the 2023 Apertura Tournament is close to ending, Liga MX. Now, next Wednesday, November 1, Tigers visit to Tijuana Xolos in it Hot Stadium for Matchday 15, with the aim of reaching the lead.
Prior to this meeting, the Canes Aztecas received the Atlas in border territory, apart from previously they faced their pending match against Striped in it BBVA Stadiumlosing 3-1 despite the Paraguayan’s goal Carlos Gonzalez, who is still in the fight to be the A2023 scoring leader. The box of Miguel Herrera It is tenth in the table with 17 units.
In the case of the U of Nuevo León, you have just visited the Guadalajara in it Jalisco Stadium. A week earlier, the royals came back 2-1 against Blue Cross in it Volcano thanks to the French targets André-Pierre Gignac and the Brazilian Rafael Carioca. The current champions are second in the standings with 25 points.
When? Wednesday, November 1
Place: Tijuana, Mexico
Stadium: Hot
Schedule: 9:06 p.m.
Channel: FOX Sports, FOX Premium
streaming: https://www.foxsports.com.mx/
After his match against Stripedthe assistant of the Louse Herrera, Alvaro Galindoemphasized that they must turn the page and expressed that now they will seek to close the championship in the best possible way, seeking the League.
“We have to turn the page on this result, of course it hurt us, but we have to focus on what comes next. The game plan did not work out since we were clearly surpassed”said the assistant.
In addition, Carlos Gonzalezhopes to win his first scoring title in Mexico, since for now he is at the top alongside the Colombian Harold Preciado of Santos Lagunaalthough the fight in the final stretch is strong because with eight he is André-Pierre Gignac of Tigersnow with seven we see Cesar Huerta and Angel Sepúlvedaof Cougars and Cruz Azul/Querétarorespectively.
Goalie: Toño Rodríguez
Defenses: Rodrigo Godínez, Nico Díaz, Kevin Balanta, Diego Barbosa, Francisco Contreras
Midfielders: Fernando Madrigal, Silvio Martínez, Domingo Blanco
Forwards: Carlos González, Lucas Cavallini
Substitutes: Iván Tona, Kevin Castañeda, Efraín Álvarez, ‘Titi’ Rodríguez, Eduardo Armenta, Rodrigo Parra, Daniel Vázquez, Jesús Corona, Aaron Mejía, Abraham Flores
Although the university club has opportunities to take the lead, as long as America did not get good results, the Uruguayan strategist Robert Dante Siboldi He assured that he is not obsessed with qualifying first for the quarterfinals of A2023.
“For our tournament it doesn’t mean anything, but we know that our fans, management and we as a coaching staff aspire to be in the first places. The possibility of being in first place is motivating, that will help us close the final at home, but it is not decisive.”he explained.
“The last matches of the tournament are going to be intense, against rivals who are fighting to go to the quarterfinals and playoffs. We are looking for the possibility of reaching America, but it is not essential. We had a tournament with good regularity, we had no ups and downs or low peaks. Now we aspire to close in a good way”he finished.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzmán
Defenses: Samir Caetano, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino, Jesús Angulo
Midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán, Sebastián Córdova
Forwards: Diego Laínez, Luis Quiñones, André-Pierre Gignac
Substitutes: Vladimir Loroña, Ozziel Herrera, Juan Vigón, Marcelo Flores, Nico Ibáñez, Eduardo Tercero, Eugenio Pizzuto, Fernando González, Kenneth Jaime, Felipe Rodríguez
Xolos 1-2 Tigers
