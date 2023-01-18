Next weekend the tigers they will be getting into one of the most complicated courts to measure forces against Xolos of Tijuana.
The cats are in a good moment and arrive with a resounding 4-1 victory against the current champion of Mexico. With this victory, they added their second win, since on date 1 they beat San Laguna 3-0. They are currently the leaders with 6 units.
For their part, Xolos is still unable to win and now they were beaten 3-0 by the Bravos de Juárez, while in the matchday 1 match they drew 1-1 against Cruz Azul.
When?: Friday January 20
Place: Tijuana Baja California
Stadium: Hot
Hour: 9:10 p.m.
Referee: undesignated
You can enjoy the game through the signal of Fox Sports Premium.
Tijuana: 0
Ties: one
UANL Tigers: 4
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Jesus Garza, Igor Lichnovsky, Samir de Souza, Jesus Angulo
Media: Javier Aquino, Guido Pizarro, Rafael de Souza, Fernando Gorriarán
Forwards: Luis Quiñones and André-Pierre Gignac
Latest Tigers news
Rob Schneider present at the ‘Volcano’
The actor rob schneider He is in Mexico to present his new film, and last weekend he took the opportunity to go to the University and witness the Tigres defeat Pachuca.
The comedian did not miss the opportunity to take the official photo with the feline team, being cheered by the fans.
The value of Nicolás Ibáñez
Last Monday the hiring of the striker became official Nicholas Ibanez with the Tigers facing the incipient Clausura 2023.
The player has had an exorbitant increase in his value in the leg market. In 2018, San Luis hired him and he was a key player in the team’s promotion. And in 2020 his value was 900 thousand dollars.
Due to his goals, with Pachuca he reached a cost of 3 million dollars, while he is currently worth 7.5 million dollars.
Goalie: antonio rodriguez
Defenses: Rodrigo Godínez, Jair Díaz, Lisandro López, Nicolás Díaz
Media: Lucas Rodríguez, Federico Lertora, Carlos Valenzuela, and José Vázquez.
Forwards: Brian Romero and Alexis Canelo.
Tijuana vs Tigres – FORECAST
Tijuana 0-2 tigers.
#Xolos #Tigres #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply