The Liga MX and the current champion America They are back. It will be next Saturday, January 13, when the Mexican soccer monarch visits Tijuana Xolos in it Hot Stadium for Day 1 of Closing 2024.
The border team has left a lot to do since the coach's return Miguel Herrera, who is in his second stage, however, they have not made many changes to their squad despite wanting to aim for the title. Although his signings have not been made official, it is known that a player who will wear the canine jacket is the Colombian Raul Zunigawhile the Canadian Lucas Cavallini became a casualty, there was talk that the Chilean Joaquin Montecinos It is not part of the plans either, although they have not found an accommodation for it.
On the other hand, the Eagles did not make many modifications to their champion squad either. Cristian Calderon arrived as reinforcement after having cut ties with Chivasbut with his arrival Salvador Reyes had to go out to Necaxa. Among the possible additions are Ricardo Chavez, Omar Campos either Erick Aguirre. Already on the topic of possible casualties they also sound Richard Sanchez, Leo Suarez, Jonathan Rodriguez and Sebastian Caceresbut it seems almost impossible for them to leave.
When? Saturday, January 13
Place: Tijuana Baja California
Stadium: Hot
Schedule: 9:00 p.m.
Channel: Fox Sports
streaming: ViX
La Jauría completed its preseason with a positive balance of three victories over Golden, Maroons and Necaxaapart from tied with Santos Laguna. After this, Miguel Herrera He pointed out that the highlight of the preparation period was the performance of the players, coupled with the change of chip and renewed energy heading into the start.
“The most important thing has been the performance of the boys. When things are worked on, you have to accompany them with results. Beyond the result, the team's performance, attitude, determination, has left me very calm. And now with the complete team to be able to start the tournament”he commented.
“Possession of the ball has been very good. We no longer give it away so easily. We manage it well and take advantage of the spaces. This preseason (Carlos Gonzalez) He only cooperated directly with one score, but he has been present in other important areas in the club's collective game. He has only scored one goal, but has had four assists. He leaves them alone. “We are going to analyze América well to be able to play a round game at home and add the first three points.”he finished.
Goalie: Toño Rodríguez
Defenses: Nico Díaz, Rafael Fernández, Diego Barbosa, Aarón Mejía
Midfielders: Fernando Madrigal, Christian Rivera, Kevin Castañeda
Forwards: Domingo Blanco, 'Titi' Rodríguez, Carlos González
Substitutes: Silvio Martínez, Eduardo Armenta, Iván Tona, Jesús Corona, Efraín Álvarez, Rodrigo Parra, José Zúñiga, Rodrigo Godínez, Abraham Flores
According to the site Monumental Eaglesthe azulcremas would not have some of their stars for the start of the championship and among them would be the captain and forward Henry Martinthe Colombian Julian Quiñonesthe Chilean Diego Valdesthe Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo and the Chilean Igor Lichnovskysince these only reported to the preseason last Monday the 8th, so they would not be at the top of the rest.
This would be a problem for the Brazilian coach André Jardinesince they will have to find a solution by giving minutes to players who are not so common in the starting eleven, although there is the option of taking some of their stars on the trip to be on the bench despite their poor preparation.
Among those who did start the preseason on time and are usually starters are Kevin Alvarez and the Argentine Leo Suarezwhile the new reinforcement, Chicote Calderonis also already working at the pace of his new colleagues.
Goalie: Luis Malagón
Defenses: Sebastián Cáceres, Israel Reyes, Luis Fuentes, Kevin Álvarez
Midfielders: Richard Sánchez, Jonathan Dos Santos, Santiago Naveda
Forwards: Alejandro Zendejas, Jonathan Rodríguez, Leo Suárez
Substitutes: Igor Lichnovsky, Óscar Jiménez, Ramón Juárez, Chicote Calderón, Diego Valdés, Henry Martín, Álvaro Fidalgo, Julián Quiñones, Brian Rodríguez, Román Martínez.
Xolos 1-2 America
