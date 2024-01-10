✅The Eagles of @America club 🦅they were the Best Offensive and Best Defense of the last tournament.⚽️ Will they be able to repeat the feat in the #Clausura2024 ? pic.twitter.com/Pi8imiGmCE — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) January 7, 2024

“The most important thing has been the performance of the boys. When things are worked on, you have to accompany them with results. Beyond the result, the team's performance, attitude, determination, has left me very calm. And now with the complete team to be able to start the tournament”he commented.

“Possession of the ball has been very good. We no longer give it away so easily. We manage it well and take advantage of the spaces. This preseason (Carlos Gonzalez) He only cooperated directly with one score, but he has been present in other important areas in the club's collective game. He has only scored one goal, but has had four assists. He leaves them alone. “We are going to analyze América well to be able to play a round game at home and add the first three points.”he finished.

This would be a problem for the Brazilian coach André Jardinesince they will have to find a solution by giving minutes to players who are not so common in the starting eleven, although there is the option of taking some of their stars on the trip to be on the bench despite their poor preparation.

Among those who did start the preseason on time and are usually starters are Kevin Alvarez and the Argentine Leo Suarezwhile the new reinforcement, Chicote Calderonis also already working at the pace of his new colleagues.