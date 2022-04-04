Nuevo León, Monterrey.- Xolos de Tijuana appeared on the Tigres UANL field to try to do the honor against those led by Miguel Herrera who had not been defeated after eight games in the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX.

The pack held the zero in 45′, however in the second half they suffered goals from Juan Pablo Vigón (59′) and André-Pierre Gignac (74′). Tijuanenses did not recover from the disadvantage and therefore became one more victim in this streak that the now leader of the competition has been managing.

Things did not turn out the way coach Sebastián Méndez would have liked, who will also have to tolerate the loss of his goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco due to his thigh injury, an issue that denied his return to the carpet for the second half; Gil Alcalá supplanted the former Rayados goalkeeper who, prior to the game, was booed by the University fans.

While the veteran warmed up for the match on date 12 of Clausura 2022, the attendees did not leave him alone. Rain of criticism and whistles were heard in the southern part of the stadium because the people of Tigres do not forget when he wore the jacket of the staunch rival.

When Jonathan Orozco went to the locker room to change his clothes, all kinds of sounds were loudly heard that the 35-year-old goalkeeper decided to silence at the University Stadium, who did not feel comfortable with his presence in El Volcán.

For now, the player will be under observation to find out if he will be able to train normally this week due to his discomfort in his right thigh, although it is unlikely to see him in the pending game against Atlético de San Luis next Wednesday.

Xolos de Tijuana will be in twelfth place in the standings with 14 points, product of four wins, two draws and five losses. Remember that he did not play date 9 due to the violent events in La Corregidora, the day was suspended out of solidarity.