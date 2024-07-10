Xolos from Tijuana and Chivas de Guadalajara They will face each other on matchday 2 of the 2024 Apertura tournament of the Liga MXThe Canines started the season with a solid victory at the beginning of Juan Carlos Osorio’s era at the helm of the club. For its part, the Sacred Flock tied against Toluca.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about this duel between Xolos and Chivas: where and how to watch, time, date, probable lineups, prediction and team news.
City: Tijuana Baja California
Stadium: Mictlan
Date: Friday July 12
Schedule: 21:00 in Mexico
In Mexico The match can be followed live on Caliente TV.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Querétaro
|
1-2 V
|
Opening 2024
|
Tigers
|
4-1 D
|
Closing 2024
|
Puebla
|
3-1 V
|
Closing 2024
|
FC Juarez
|
0-1 V
|
Closing 2024
|
Necaxa
|
2-3 D
|
Closing 2024
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Toluca
|
0-0
|
Opening 2024
|
America
|
1-0 D
|
2024 Clausura Round of 16 Semi-Final
|
America
|
0-0
|
Clausura 2024 Semi-Final First Leg
|
Toluca
|
0-0
|
Quarter-finals of Clausura 2024
|
Toluca
|
1-0
|
Clausura 2024 Quarter-finals
Xolaje is not having a great time when they face Chivas de Guadalajara. In their last five matches, the Rebaño Sagrado has four wins and one draw against the team from the border. The team led by Fernando Gago will be the favorite to take home the three points this weekend.
In their most recent match, the score was 1-1 at Mictlán.
Chivas de Guadalajara is one of the big teams in the MX league that has not made any moves in the summer transfer market, which has caused anger among its fans. According to the most recent reports, the red-and-white board is looking to sign Jordi Cortizo, but Monterrey does not plan to get rid of its player unless the Rebaño is willing to let go of one of its top players.
According to this report, Monterrey would seek a trade of Jordi Cortizo for Roberto Alvarado.
Xolos: A. Rodriguez; A. Mejia, K. Balanta, A. Gomez, N. Diaz; C. Rivera, F. Madrigal, E. Reynoso: E. Alvarez, D. Blanco, C. Gonzalez.
Chivas de Guadalajara: R. Rangel; A. Mozo, G. Sepulveda, J. Orozco, J. Castillo; E. Gutierrez, F. Beltran, R. Alvarado: C. Cowelll, C. Cisneros, J. Hernandez.
Xolos de Tijuana is one of the teams that has been the easiest for Chivas in recent years. Guadalajara’s last defeat against the canines was in the Apertura 2019, when the red-and-white team fell by the minimum difference at the Akron Stadium.
However, with the arrival of Juan Carlos Osorio, this Xolos will be a more organized team. It is expected to be a low-scoring game.
Xolos 1-1 Chivas
More news about Liga MX
#Xolos #Tijuana #Chivas #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply