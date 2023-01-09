Cruz Azul was saved from defeat as a visitor when it was planted in ‘La Perrera’ of the Xolos de Tijuana A goal from Lisandro López, from a penalty, and another from Charly Rodríguez, validated the tiehttps://t.co/LXtBavYbSk pic.twitter.com/mVKZrpXBMy — Halftime (@halftime) January 9, 2023

The new signing of Tijuanathe Argentinian Carlos ValenzuelaIt was a real headache for the visiting defense, as they continuously stepped on the area and at 20′ took a long shot near the right post that managed to deflect Crown. Just two minutes later, chiche He came closer again when he left his mark behind, but Chuy was once again attentive to stop his intentions, the same as at 28′ when he deflected another shot from the Argentine.

Jesús Corona registered four key interventions in seven shots on goal for Tijuana in the first half. pic.twitter.com/2EKCoAQROz — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) January 9, 2023

In the second half everything improved for the elements of the Foal, who were more free to attack thanks to the rival’s facilities. By spending 15 minutes without endangering the border area, the colt He made three changes at 60′. Charlie He entered through the Uruguayan Christian Tabóthe Uruguayan Gonzalo Carneiro by the Ecuadorian michael estrada Y Jordan Silva for Rafael Guerrero.

Already at 88′, the Argentine Carlos Rotondi He sent a bully diagonal that he found Rodrigo Huescaswho delayed so that Rodriguez landed a strong right hand that he could not stop tono rodriguez. Already in the aggregate, the formula was repeated, roundabout focused so that Charlie burst the left post and later hit again, although Tone He denied him glory with his foot, sealing the tie.