This Sunday in the Hot Stadiumfor Matchday 1 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, Cruz Azul saved a point against Tijuana, since carlos rodriguez He scored at minute 88, after entering the substitution at 60′, to avoid the stumble of his team, which was down from the end of the first half through a penalty well executed by the Argentine Lisandro Lopez. In addition to this, the visitors stayed alive thanks to a Jesus Crown who came out big and saved more than five shots.
The Machine showed two very different faces because in the first half it was totally surpassed by the Canes Aztecas, which led to the captain JJ to become a figure, but in the second half, when the locals backed down, the sky-blue team could feel comfortable finding the tie in the last minutes, due to the changes made by the coach Raul Gutierrezwith Charlie being the most important.
The new signing of Tijuanathe Argentinian Carlos ValenzuelaIt was a real headache for the visiting defense, as they continuously stepped on the area and at 20′ took a long shot near the right post that managed to deflect Crown. Just two minutes later, chiche He came closer again when he left his mark behind, but Chuy was once again attentive to stop his intentions, the same as at 28′ when he deflected another shot from the Argentine.
At 31 ‘it was the turn of the Argentine titi rodriguez, who tried to place the ball near the left post, but the captain managed to deflect it. Nevertheless, valenzuela was fouled in the area by the Uruguayan Ignacio Riverowho ended up stomping, which reviewed the VAR so that the whistle daniel quintero will score the penalty. In this way, lysander converted from eleven steps before the end of the first half and Crown ended with yellow for claiming.
In the second half everything improved for the elements of the Foal, who were more free to attack thanks to the rival’s facilities. By spending 15 minutes without endangering the border area, the colt He made three changes at 60′. Charlie He entered through the Uruguayan Christian Tabóthe Uruguayan Gonzalo Carneiro by the Ecuadorian michael estrada Y Jordan Silva for Rafael Guerrero.
At 66′ came the first notice of Charliewho sent a ball into the area that he could not connect correctly Rivero, who entered alone without being able to lower the ball well. At 73′, the show of Crowngiven that Marmoset he evaded rivals to take a powerful shot that the goalkeeper deflected, with the latter making a double save by covering a shot from the Chilean with his foot Joaquin Montecinos.
Already at 88′, the Argentine Carlos Rotondi He sent a bully diagonal that he found Rodrigo Huescaswho delayed so that Rodriguez landed a strong right hand that he could not stop tono rodriguez. Already in the aggregate, the formula was repeated, roundabout focused so that Charlie burst the left post and later hit again, although Tone He denied him glory with his foot, sealing the tie.
