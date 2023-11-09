Xolidayboy’s performance in Nizhny Novgorod was canceled a few hours before the start

In Nizhny Novgorod, a concert of singer and TikToker Ivan Minaev, better known under the pseudonym Xolidayboy, was canceled a few hours before the start. About it writes local publication NN.ru.

It is known that the performance of the 23-year-old artist was supposed to take place on Thursday, November 9, at the Milo Concert Hall. As a result, the show was postponed indefinitely. The reason for this was called “the artist’s health.” The organizers promised to announce a new date for the concert and noted that purchased tickets will remain valid for a future event.

Earlier it became known that Xolidayboy was detained at the Mineralnye Vody airport and served with a summons to the military registration and enlistment office. Before this, the head of the Safe Internet League, Ekaterina Mizulina, asked the security forces to check the blogger because of his statements, which, according to Mizulina, were pro-Ukrainian in nature.

Later it was reported that Minaev lost consciousness during a performance at the Apricot Arena. Organizers and assistants took him backstage, where the musician was given first aid. Mineev complained of heaviness in his chest, lack of air and severe weakness.