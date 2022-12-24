The ESLAND or Esland Awards, created by the content generator and influencer TheGrefg, are gaining more relevance day by day but not everyone agrees on how the winners are chosen, like XOKAS (@elxokas).

At least for him and other streamers, these awards that reward the best creators in Spain, Latin America and Andorra have a problem. This is that they depend on the votes of the same audience.

What’s the problem with it being so? Well, IlloJuan, another streamer, points out that leaving everything in the hands of the public is not the right thing to do ‘[…]because this is a festival of the child-ratism’.

He accepts that her words are harsh but affirms ‘[…]for me it takes away all the seriousness’. IlloJuan reveals that those who have the most followers on Twitter have the upper hand. Most of the votes come from the fans, although this changes in the final phase.

Fountain: Youtube.

A group of jurors also participate there. XOKAS, for his part, said that at the Esland Awards the streamers themselves should vote and not the public. He even stated that the opinion of the viewers should not be worth the same as his and his likes.

He also stressed that the prizes should be subdivided by categories, and that in each one the experts in each field would have more points. We do not know if they will take your recommendations into account.

When will the Esland Awards that IlloJuan and XOKAS talk about?

The delivery of the Esland Awards mentioned by IlloJuan and XOKAS will be in a great event that will take place in Mexico. This will take place on January 29, 2023 at the National Auditorium, in Mexico City.

It is the perfect framework for these recognitions, since it is one of the most recognized places in Latin America for holding presentations, concerts and other types of events. The votes will dictate the winners.

Fountain: ESLAND.

The views of the streamers mentioned above are valid. Perhaps what is necessary is that there be a balance, but at no time should the public be left aside, whether or not they are the ‘rat-children’ they mention.

That would be a blunder, as content generators are where they are because of their followers. Without the spectators they would be nothing and it is fair that the audience is taken into account in this awards ceremony.

In addition to the Esland Awards we have more geek information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.