The coruñés Xoel Lopez He is undoubtedly one of the most reliable and representative musical artists of the Latin American independent scene. The Auditorium and Conference Center The Batel will host the singer’s concert on Saturday, April 3, at 7:00 p.m. A performance where López will present the songs from his latest work, ‘Si mi rayo te limitada’.

After more than 20 years of experience, the music of Xoel López is defined by the genuineness of its landscapes, each album is a exercise of creative freedom and at the same time an almost biographical chapter. Following his discography, his journey can be reconstructed: travels, discoveries, encounters, nostalgia and musical influences. All the evolution from the young man who sang in English in the Coruña Elephant Band, going through the already mythical and successful Deluxe to being recognized as ‘Best National Artist at the 2013 Independent Music Awards’ singing in his own name for the first time with ‘Atlantic’.

After, ‘Paramales‘came to introduce an unprejudiced and energetic Xoel. Also more electric than the previous one and with a powerful live performance that has turned into a high intensity show in each of the concerts on the tour. ‘Dreams and bread‘is for this free artist the last piece of this trilogy in which, after losing all the musical complexes, he shows us a mature Xoel that, live, makes an audience of all generations vibrate.

His new album: ‘If my ray reached you‘, which is the 15th of his career, was published on November 27. In it, for the first time, he gave up the controls of the production, which was handled by Carles Campi Campón.

‘The thorn of the flower in your side’, the ninth cut of the album and title song of the new Netflix series ‘The disorder you leave’, has positioned itself at number 2 in the world top searches for Shazam. He arrived in Cartagena with the successful sextet format that has led him to hang the sold-out poster in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Zaragoza, Castellón and Narón. Tickets are on sale on the auditorioelbatel.es website and at the auditorium box office from Monday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.