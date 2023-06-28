IT’S XÓCHITL, STUPID! President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is not wrong when he affirms that the selection process of the candidate of the Opposition Front is a hoax: the candidate is Panista Xóchitl Gálvez. “Nooo, look: I’m not ready for that!” The former delegate of Miguel Hidalgo reverted to Claudio X. González Laporte. The moral chief of the Mexican Business Council (CMN) had already sent him several shells. It was several weeks ago, when the owner of Kimberly-Clark de México sat her down with several members of the select CMN who wanted to hear her vision of the CdMx, but that Don Claudio ended up twisting.

“You should be a candidate for the Presidency,” the business leader insisted. The meeting would end without Xóchitl accepting the invitation. But days later his position would turn 180%.

Legally sponsored by the Strategic Litigation Council, whose case was promoted by Claudio X. González Guajardo, Xóchitl managed to get into the public mind: he demanded a right of reply from the President.

The result could not have been better suited to the interests of the “Claudios”, since the former National Commissioner for the Development of Indigenous Peoples in the government of Vicente Fox scored a resounding victory.

He obtained an amparo from a federal judge to force Andrés Manuel López Obrador to give him his right to reply to the former’s remarks, which he never gave and left him in a terrible position.

So far the plot that followed the conviction and subsequent empowerment of the hidalguense, who is shaping up to be a presidential candidate, not necessarily from the PRI, PAN and PRD alliance.

And it is not bad that the senator aspires to be the contender for what seems to be the winning “corcholata” of Morena: Claudia Scheinbaum, but rather the form and substance to achieve that candidacy.

In the next few days, as we anticipated yesterday, Ildefonso Guajardo, José Ángel Gurría, Miguel Ángel Mancera, Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca and Lilly Téllez will be lowered.

Although everyone greeted the selection rules, they are hesitant, they agree that they are not simple and they are going to evaluate them. But in less than 24 hours, Xóchitl endorsed them and even revealed herself as the “next president of Mexico.”

It remains to be seen what the PRI and its president, Alejandro “Alito” Moreno, will do: will you sacrifice your chips, Beatriz Paredes, Enrique de la Madrid, Claudia Ruiz Massieu and Alejandro Murat, to make way for Xóchitl?

Gálvez is lying when he says he does not know Claudio X. González Guajardo, when he affirms that he has met him in two marches and that he is not a wimp for anyone: Xóchitl is being promoted by the “Claudios”.

Certainly, he also has the support of a sector of the PAN, especially the citizen base that goes against the blue and white establishment that wants deputy Santiago Creel Miranda as a candidate.

But the real support was already received from the business class.

ANOTHER ONE FROM Actinver. The Bank chaired by Héctor Madero now opted for a crude disqualification strategy to try to reverse a result adverse to their interests. It was not until the session of June 14 was verified, already knowing that the ruling did not favor them, that the questioning of the impartiality of the magistrates who are members of the Third Collegiate Court in Civil Matters of Mexico City began, without any support. . It even transcended the alleged “influentialism” of former Secretary of the Interior Olga Sánchez Cordero so that her daughter Paula García Villegas, through her husband, ruled against Actinver. Nothing more false, it must be remembered that something that has always distinguished Judge García Villegas is her autonomy, her impartiality and her exemplary judicial record.

But even more, someone should inform Actinver that since October 2022, through official letter SEPLE/ADS/5103/2033, issued by the Federal Judicial Council, Judge García Villegas is no longer part of the Third Collegiate Court in Civil Matters, Rather, it is currently assigned to the Eleventh Administrative Collegiate Court of Mexico City. What a stumble from the Bank.

A FEW DAYS AGO we warned here about the fraud lawsuit that JLL Capital filed against minority shareholders of its subsidiary CA Capital, among which stands out the name of José Enrique Bello Roch, president of the International Section for Central America and the Caribbean of the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology. The fence is closing more and more on this businessman, now turned into an elusive character of the Honduran justice, since it transpired that the Financial Intelligence Unit of Pablo Gómez, under the investigation folder 7890-UIF-2022, began to unravel the threads of a tangle of dividends that Bello Roch allegedly diverted through CA Capital to our country. Although the tax evasion scandal seems minuscule compared to the international arrest warrants and the possible manhunt by Interpol, it is likely that now the Mexican justice system will also show up and decide that it is time for Bello Roch to change the luxuries for the austere cell environment.

ON THE EDGE OF the course of the commercial bankruptcy of Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA), which is promoted by one of its main creditors, Julio Villarreal de Afirme y Villacero, there are three groups that have expressed interest in refloating the troubled Monclova group.

Point to the third largest steel producer in the United States, Esmark, with which there is a commercial relationship and whose one of its main shareholders is the Mexican Alberto Álvarez, an old acquaintance of Alonso Ancira. The second is the kikapús, one of the most economically active Indian reserves and with strength in the operation of casinos and hotels. It has a presence in Oklahoma, Arizona, Sonora and Coahuila and they seek to diversify their businesses. The third is an investment fund of Chinese origin.

TO THE EIGHT members of the Mexican Armythat they were improperly and without any evidence issued a formal arrest warrant, at no time was it clarified to them by Judge Raquel Ivette Duarte Cedillo, what the accusations against them consisted of, nor were the circumstances of time clarified to them, manner, place, and occasion, in which allegedly participated in the disappearance of 43 Ayotzinapa students, all this despite the fact that each one of the defendants had requested it on several occasions during the development of the preparatory hearing on June 21. The defense, led by the litigants César Omar González and Alejandro Robledo, will fight by all legal means the unfounded and illegal order of formal imprisonment.