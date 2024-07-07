Mexico City.- Senator Xóchitl Gálvez requested a new hearing with the Electoral Tribunal to present evidence of irregularities in the presidential election.

This Saturday, magistrates from the Superior Court held a hearing with Gálvez, but it was remote, because she was out of Mexico City.

The former opposition presidential candidate complained that she was summoned a day in advance.

“Let me clarify: the evidence was submitted with the document I presented to the TEPJF weeks ago.

“In light of the Court’s decision not to abide by the rules they themselves established, I have requested a new hearing date,” she posted on social media.

The document was submitted at 2:16 p.m., within the electoral political rights trial, which began due to irregularities generated in the electoral process.

“I appear to request that new days and times be set for the hearing to present the evidence ordered in the file,” states the document addressed to the Superior Court Commission in charge of substantiating the trials against the election for the Presidency of the Republic.

He points out that the agreement to admit evidence was generated on July 5 of this year and was notified to Gálvez, for the hearing at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday the 6th.