Although even the foreign press is highlighting that the President Lopez Obrador is positioning Xochitl Galvez in the media environment, in some sectors of the opposition who are keeping their cool have increased their concerns that the senator PAN member/non-PAN member is left only with the label of anti-lopezobradorista candidate and does not reach to influence beyond that limited intensely red circle.

The irruption of the senator galvez in the complex scenario of national tensions was provoked by media attention, but without giving the happy graceful time to build a candidacystarting with the most obvious: “fix your things”, to avoid loose threads –such as government contracts– that could generate political suspicions.

Indeed, xochitl she is a lopezobradorista product and is dancing to the rhythm of the references in the morning, without giving her time to set up a candidacy in formal terms and without giving her room to build a new opposition base. The popularity of the PAN / non-PAN senator is based on witty responses, but already with natural inquiries about her political past and above all her talkative statements that do not go beyond circumstantial sympathy.

The opposition coalition was even surpassed by the media positioning of xochitl and decided to buy the figure just funny, for which he decided to build the pre-candidate a special team for the definition of her government project, in such a way that the candidate is, in political terms, a botarga that amuses the media, but as a representative of the ideological project that they are defining Claudio X. Gonzalez, Jose Angel Gurría Trevino and Ildefonso Guajardothree positions in charge of redefining the neoliberal project of Carlos Salinas de Gortari to displace the lopezobradorista populism from the Executive.

In this rearrangement of the opposition power bloc, the four main registered parties are minor positions: the PAN would be failing in its succession proposal for Santiago Creel Miranda, the Mexican defeat crushed the PRI of Alejandro Moreno Cardenashe PRD as Mutts Party he is more concerned about the expectation of losing his legal registration because in all the electoral trends he does not even reach 1% and Dante Delgado Rannauro you are about to lose your opportunist Citizen movement.

With a skill that has not been thoroughly analyzed, let alone achieved by any opposing alternative, the President Lopez Obrador going to keep talking about xochitl in the morning because among his media calculations there is what is called the hump: a maximum point of ascent and then an inevitable fall. It already happened to the opposition coalition and not long ago: senator lopezobradorista-panista lilly tellez he built a figure of presidential challenge only through social networks, but it deflated like a balloon and was left out of contention; The same happened with the positive expectation that Gurría aroused with his international biography, but very soon he got off the opposition cart of the succession roller coaster.

In this context, the daily references of the President Lopez Obrador to Senator Gálvez are not part of an uncontrollable obsession, but rather a strategy to wear down the adversary, while the official poppers move away from the media observation that was focusing the news coverage only on the confrontations between them.

In this context, reflective sectors of the opposition coalition are perceiving that the senator galvez You are making the mistake of responding daily to the Republic Presidentbecause the great challenge of the opposition is located in the sector of the floating votes, since the lopezobradorista and anti-lopezobradorista electoral base is already very outlined.

The problem is that the anti-lopezobradorista media sector is dancing to the rhythm of the power game of National Palace.

Political Indicator

Twitter: @ElIndpendent

In case you didn’t read it: