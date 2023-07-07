Xóchitl Gálvez and Marko Cortés, president of the PAN, on July 4 in Mexico City. ALFREDO ESTRELLA (AFP)

The name of Xóchitl Gálvez has broken into the race for the presidency and has monopolized the political coverage in recent weeks. From the lawsuit with Andrés Manuel López Obrador to her registration as a candidate in the Va por México coalition process this week, the senator, who until a month ago had not uncovered herself to be on the ballot in the 2024 elections, has convinced that he can fight for the presidency and has fully entered the campaign to establish himself in an urgent opposition with competitive and attractive profiles for the population. Despite the fact that she is not a member, the diagnosis is the same among various cadres of the National Action Party (PAN), which in recent days have made public their support for Gálvez’s virtual candidacy. The list includes, among others, the former presidential candidate Josefina Vázquez Mota, the expanista Germán Martínez and the deputy Juan Carlos Romero Hicks, who had signed up for the list of opponents. presidential and declined this week in favor of the legislator.

From the perspective of the ruling bloc, the closing ranks and the decision of various participants to drop out of the internal contest confirms López Obrador’s version that Gálvez will be imposed as the candidate of the Va por México coalition, made up of the PAN, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD). The argument that there is a “charge” has even been embraced by some members of the opposition coalition, such as former deputy Jorge Luis Preciado, who surprisingly entered the race for the candidacy of Va por México, despite of being a little-known aspirant. “Something smells bad, it is not normal and there is a charge towards Xóchitl Gálvez”, Preciado has repeated in recent days, who has gone on the offensive against the new favorite of the alliance to gain notoriety.

The support of Romero Hicks, former governor of Guanajuato and a PAN member, was relatively surprising, due to his own aspirations and Gálvez’s platform, far removed from traditional PAN support and the conservatism that has historically characterized him. The deputy not only got out of the race, but declined in favor of the senator. “I have decided not to register as an applicant, but to join the leadership of Xóchitl Gálvez, who to this day has generated great expectations for change and hope among citizens,” he said in a video.

“I support Xóchitl Gálvez,” said Vázquez Mota, who described her as “an honest, tireless, very enthroned and brave woman.” In times of definitions and in the midst of the start of the opposition process, the first woman nominated by the PAN for the presidency opted for the woman who leads the preferences among the sectors that oppose López Obrador, her companion from the bench in the Senate.

Deputy Alejandra Wera Reynoso has joined the cause and has assured that Gálvez will be “the next president of Mexico” on his social networks. His support has gone further and has accompanied Gálvez in events in Guanajuato and Aguascalientes, two states that the PAN has managed to maintain in the face of Morena’s unprecedented electoral advance under the mandate of López Obrador.

The decision of other candidates not to compete for the opposition candidacy has directly and indirectly benefited Gálvez. Lilly Téllez, also a senator, was one of the first to do so, arguing that she did not agree with the rules agreed upon by the members of Va por México. Téllez, with a speech much more to the right, had gained ground as a visible opponent of Morena and López Obrador and several surveys placed her in the group of leaders. Another notable absence is that of Mauricio Vila, governor of Yucatán, who announced that he was not going to participate on June 25. Five days later, he received Gálvez in the State, although he has not made his support explicit for any of the remaining applicants.

Germán Martínez, associated with the PAN for decades and who joined the lopezobradorismo in a surprising way to later integrate the so-called Plural Group in the Senate, was one of the first to support Gálvez. The feeling among many right-wing voters is that the possibility of having a competitive profile against López Obrador’s candidate outweighs ideological affinities. That kind of pragmatism seems to have also spread among the PRI and PRD leaderships and voters, who are experiencing the worst crisis in their history in terms of electoral results.

The dilemma that the opposition had had, which does not have great ideological or programmatic affinities with each other, is that none of the candidates who had uncovered managed to excite the militants of their allies: the PAN members preferred a PAN member and the PRI members preferred a PRI member. , which automatically left them behind in front of the caps de Morena, according to the accumulation of surveys that have come out. Gálvez is not seen as “very PAN” nor does she present herself like that, which does not bother the PRI’s hard-core militants.

The most affected by the narrative that “Xóchitl is going” is Santiago Creel, who has capitalized on support within the PAN with a radically different bet from that of Gálvez: he has been “at the bottom of the canyon” and has always been a PAN member even in the lowest hours of the game. The deputy and the senator have avoided the collision course so far under an argument similar to those of their rivals from Morena: unity. Several polls give them a similar starting point, although they are two different bets for the PAN, the party that will lead the process towards 2024 within the opposition. The internal process to define the “responsible for the construction of the Broad Opposition Front”, the race of the opposition corcholatas, begins its strongest stretch next week and Va por México, plans to announce the winner on September 3, three days before Morena does.

