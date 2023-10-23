Xóchitl Gálvez and Claudia Sheinbaum. darkroom

Xóchitl Gálvez’s bicycle has been pedaling slowly for some time or in other words, the opposition is going to start the electoral race with little steam. The moments of euphoria, when the candidate for the Frente Amplio won the polls at the end of August, have been fading while her opponent in Morena, Claudia Sheinbaum, seems to advance with a firm step, without stridency, in accordance with her political personality. her. The opposition continues to travel and organize her agenda every day, but it does not reach a great impact, while the Morenista regularly earns her space in the media as she presents her campaign team, where some already want to see signs of a future government. The surveys that are being published insist on the vast advantage of Morena and her candidate for the June 2024 presidential elections.

Columnist Violeta Váquez Rojas believes that the last survey published by the Mexican newspaper The universal “It has been devastating for the opposition.” That survey, from just a couple of weeks ago, awarded Sheinbaum 30 points above Gálvez, who had no choice but to discredit the work, arguing that what is behind this information is money and promised to “give the mother of all battles” to achieve the best results at the polls. “I do not rule out that the opposition tries to reorganize to see what solution they can come up with for this,” says Vázquez Rojas, who attributes this decline in opposition illusion to “the creation of a false figure, constructed by the media, who has not been able to resist.” the scrutiny of the people.” “I think that Xóchitl Gálvez was chosen for very obvious reasons, that he came from below, that he was indigenous, but his profile can only superficially satisfy an electorate that does not ask for anything. In the communications office where they created the candidate, because that’s how it had to be, they did not calculate that the current political moment is no longer what it was years ago. Now there is a more active and involved political discussion on the street,” he maintains.

The reasons why Gálvez’s figure is fading are observed by analyst Khemvirg Puente in her lack of strength within the parties that support her, “therefore, she cannot call the actors who want to be candidates for office to negotiate.” governorships or for legislators. Those relevant cadres that could support her do not depend on her, but on the recruitment carried out by the leaders of the political parties,” he states. And that, says Puente, from the UAM, is the big difference with Sheinbaum, “who has many resources to distribute and many positions to offer in legislative spaces, even in the party, of which he now has control.”

The power of someone who claims to be president is immense. The pieces are placed on their own. In his campaign outings, Sheinbaum fills the auditoriums, where there is no shortage of leaders and businessmen waiting for his message, which is still limited. Among the cadres of his party there is the same instinct to place themselves under the umbrella of the winner; those who were not related will take care, at least, not to be contrary. Seen in perspective, when Andrés Manuel López Obrador handed him the baton, he was right again with a gesture that is a winner in politics: the symbols send the appropriate message. Even though the Morenoist leader and head of the Government is, according to some, the one who still holds the reins of power inside and outside the party, the future is around the corner and whoever wins, rules.

Sheinbaum’s photo with Alejandro Encinas has been exactly that, an effective symbol that draws political and electoral lines. Encinas, who has left the Undersecretariat of the Interior to join the candidate’s team, represents like few others that transformative left-wing image that the project wants to offer. “Encinas’ political capital is unquestionable and his inclusion seems to mark Sheinbaum’s own stamp that includes characters who perhaps were not so comfortable with López Obrador,” says Vázquez Rojas. “In addition, Sheinbaum is recruiting people with highly technical, well-trained profiles, but who are not technocrats, which saves them from choosing between honesty and capacity. They are loyal, like Andrés Lajous, from Mobility, or José Merino, from Digital Innovation, who have worked with her in Mexico City. They are technicians at the popular service. A little bit the same profile as hers,” adds the columnist.

“I think that Encinas is going to be liked by the Morenista bases, he has been on the left for many years, and in general, I think that Sheinbaum is forming a team with coherence, it is logical, power is like money, power calls for power “Money calls money,” says María Eugenia Valdés Vega, expert in Political Processes at the UAM in Iztapalapa. “But I think that Xóchitl Gálvez is also outlining his political project, with people like Enrique de la Madrid who can think well about it. It will be interesting for me to see what women both candidates surround themselves with,” she adds.

In processes like this, speculation also counts, such as the one that has emerged these days that Arturo Zaldívar could be his Secretary of the Interior in a hypothetical government. Zaldívar, former president of the Supreme Court of Justice, became over time a character comfortable with the López Obrador Government, and some of the sentences that emanated from that court, such as the decriminalization of abortion throughout the country or marijuana, They launched almost presidential messages, and of course, left-wing ones. These are issues that the current president has left aside, but perhaps a different position can be expected from the candidate if she were to come to power. However, Valdés Vega maintains that, unlike the Encinas symbol, “Zaldívar’s profile is more framed in a search for alliances beyond Morena, all of which are necessary to win the elections.”

Meanwhile, the noise that is stirring up the political landscape these days due to the extinction of trusts in the Judiciary, also represents a campaign tool for Sheinbaum, who has soon positioned himself at the president’s side and asked the judges to be in solidarity with him. people reducing their “privileges”. “In that sense, the candidate is offering a profile more of a campaign, of media noise, than of a government, because we must keep in mind that it is not the presidency that is at stake, but the legislative majorities and this matter raises the confrontation necessary to start the campaign,” says Vázquez Rojas. In his opinion, Xóchitl Gálvez cannot make this issue as profitable, “because popular support is turning more against the Judiciary, these privileges are very scandalous,” he adds. “Claudia capitalizes on people’s discomfort,” he says.

Expert in polls, Francisco Abundis believes that there has been a “disproportion between what is expected of the candidate, because expectations were high, given that the opposition did not have a relevant figure for this process,” but he believes that this candidacy in a somewhat artificial way and considers that the burden that the parties that support her, the PAN and the PRI, represent for her is not the best thing. “The President of the Government has questioned her a lot and she has questioned him. Facing a character with such high popularity is expensive,” says Abundis, from Parametria.

Gálvez, he says, has risen rapidly in the knowledge of citizens, almost 10 points per month, “but his personal image continues to be highly questioned. He has potential, but it is not easy to create opposition in his house, with the distrust generated by the leadership of those parties and the fact that the Citizen Movement has not yet been integrated. “I think they knew what the measurements said, but they didn’t make it public,” says Abundis. Although he believes that the polls overestimate, it would be enough for the difference to be 10 points above or 15 to be enormous. He understands that those who bet on her, the businessmen, are depressed. Gálvez’s potential is difficult to compete, he affirms, with the Morena candidates, who have been in the arena for some time and have held government functions.

“Surveys only serve to create an impression,” Gálvez argued. It may be true, but they give clues to the strength of the enemy and the one the opposition faces does not seem small. A political revival is going to be needed to combat the firm pedaling that Sheinbaum, a long-distance runner, has undertaken.

