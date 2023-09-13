The match Brunette in the Mexico City has presented a demand official before the authorities of the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s officerequesting a investigation and subsequent closure of the residence located in Sierra Santa Rosa, number 62, in the Reforma Socia neighborhoodl, where the presidential candidate of the Frente Amplio por México currently resides, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz.

Why do they want to demolish Xóchitl Gálvez’s house?

According to Morena, this construction could be illegal since, although it has a Notice of Completion of Work, lacks the Use and Occupation permit required to be inhabited.

The party emphasizes that the mayor Mauricio Tabe must take immediate action, requesting the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City the assurance of subdivision consisting of five housesincluding that of Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz.

Furthermore, it is required sanction the director responsible for works (DRO) and administratively revoke the construction manifestationat the same time that the custody of real folios in the Public Registry of Property and Commerce of Mexico City is requested.

“Casa del Moche”: Xóchitl Gálvez is accused of conflict of interest

An additional point of controversy is the possible interest conflict in the construction of the residential complexgiven that during her term as delegate in Miguel Hidalgo in 2017Xóchitl Gálvez granted the construction manifestation to the developers.

This act could have provided him with personal benefits, including the acquisition of his own house at a preferential price, known as the “House of Moche”.

Faced with these accusations, Morena urges the authorities of the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office to remain firm in applying the law, proceeding to closure and, if necessary, to the demolition of the residence due to irregularities in its construction.

Xóchitl Gálvez gives his version

For his part, Xóchitl Gálvez has responded to these accusations through social networks, denouncing that they are trying to harm her not only on a political level but also attacking her origins, companies and even her home..

The mayor of Miguel Hidalgo, Mauricio Tabe, has also reacted to Morena’s request, arguing that it is a “desperate attempt to discredit his administration”.

In the midst of this controversy, a video has emerged on social networks in which Victor Hugo Romo, former mayor of Miguel Hidalgosheds light on the history of the “Casa del Moche”, which allegedly represents corruption and influence peddling in the construction of this luxury residence.

Romo states that Xóchitl Gálvez granted construction permits for her own house during her term as delegate, even though he knew the construction was illegal. The video also reveals details about the purchase of the residence at a significant discount and the involvement of the senator’s companies in the project, reinforcing allegations of conflict of interest and corruption in this controversy.