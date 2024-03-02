Xochitl Galvezpresidential candidate of the Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México coalition, promised this Saturday that she will demilitarize the country, but assured that she will increase the number of members of the National Guard.

From Zapopan, Jaliscoon her second day of the presidential campaign, the representative of the National Action (PAN), Institutional Revolutionary (PRI) and Democratic Revolution parties, also said that will support state and municipal police officers having a decent salary.

He stated that no State and municipal police will earn less than 20 thousand pesos per monthin addition to having social security, the right to housing and scholarships for their children to study, as well as life insurance, so that they can “risk it for the citizens.”

Xóchitl Gálvez, who reiterated that Seguro Popular and children's stays will also return defended his proposal to create a high security prison.

“I know that some people have been struck by the proposals to make that high-security prison. This is where El Chapo escaped from us.. “I don't want those prisons where criminals live with privileges,” she noted.

“Criminals are no longer afraid of committing crimes because they know that nothing happens to them. And what I want is for the criminals to be the ones who are afraid and not the citizens, that is why we are going to live in a Mexico without fear“.

How are we going to do it, Gálvez asked, first they are going to have the bravest President in this country, he stated.

“A president who is not afraid to apply the law, a president who is going to stop hugging criminals, the hugs are over, the greetings to El Chapo's mother are over, that is going to end,” he stressed.

Two, added Xóchitl Gálvez, to listen well, we are going to demilitarize the country.

“The armed forces are going to return to what they are supposed to do, defend the sovereignty of Mexico, defend the national territory. Today, criminals are taking over Mexican territory, we have entire regions at the mercy of crime,” said the licensed senator. .

“That is why the Army is going to stop paving roads. The Army is going to stop building hotels, it is going to stop building trains, it is going to stop being in customs. The Army is going where it has to be, to defend the homeland”.

We are going to create a National Guard that is a Guard, said Xóchitl Gálvez, that does arrest, that does investigate, because now it only patrols.

We are going to double the number of National Guard troops from 150 thousand to 300 thousand, so that they really cover the entire national territory

But we are going to train them, continued the former delegate of Miguel Hidalgo, we are going to give them technology, but above all we are going to allow them to act.

He mentioned that he has been in cities that have suffered violence, such as Cajeme, Sonora; Lakes of Moreno, Jalisco, and Tlaquepaque,

Have no doubt that criminals are going to go to jail, have no doubt that we are going to apply the law to criminals, he said.

Gálvez also called on the National Electoral Institute to investigate the mass gathering of Claudia Sheinbaum in the capital's Zócalo.