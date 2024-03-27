During the conference “Without Fear of the Truth” of the candidate of the Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México coalition, Xóchitl Gálvez, the former governor of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat Hinojosa, knocked on the door of the PAN member's campaign house to exercise his right of reply; However, he was not received and the opposition standard-bearer assured that he would file a criminal complaint.

“I tell you that the candidate @XochitlGalvez closed the doors of his press conference and denied me the right to reply. “He has lied repeatedly about me,” the former president wrote on his social networks.

Murat came to complain about his statements that he was “recruited” by Morena to disrupt the polls on June 2, when the federal elections are held.

To the surprise, the candidate answered from the stage of her conference that will denounce him criminally and? He was not allowed entry because he only went “to fight.”

“He comes to file a lawsuit, I have not denounced anything that Governor (Salomón) Jara has not said about Murat. I have not said anything that is not true,” he said.

For its part, Murat Hinojosa announced that he will sue Xóchitl Gálvez and who is responsible for the moral damage and defamation caused to him by the claims of alleged acts of corruption when he was directly involved with the ISSSTE and in his management as governor of Oaxaca.

