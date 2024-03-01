FRESNILLO, Zacatecas.- When starting his campaign for Presidency of Mexico, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz He assured that in his government the number 1 of his priorities will be security of the mexicansin addition to reversing the militarization what the current government has done.

“In Fresnillo, crime and bad government of Brunette They threaten the life, truth, freedom and, therefore, the prosperity of this beautiful land and that of its people. According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), 96 percent of the people of this city feel afraid,” she said before supporters who accompanied her at her first campaign event, in Zacatecas.

Given this panorama, he assured that his strategy of security will be the end of the wrong public policy of “hugs and not bullets”, where hugs are for criminals and bullets are for citizens.

To live without fear, he proposed a security model with head, courage and heart.

“We are going to rescue the Armed Forces. “We are going to remove soldiers and sailors from civil tasks and 'whim' projects, which distract them from their tasks,” said the candidate.

In addition, he said, it will seek to contain and reduce the most violent and aggressive criminal organizations in the country.

“We will especially target those that extort and threaten in the main economic centers of the country and those that attack people on the roads. They ran out of business. They are no longer going to live off the work of Mexicans,” he emphasized.

Gálvez expressed that he will begin a stage in collaboration with the United States, where a respectful and transparent bilateral collaboration is carried out.

“Morena defends the sovereignty of the cartels. I defend the sovereignty of Mexicans,” said Gálvez.

Also, it will promote support for state governments to train, certify and equip their police officers with technology that allows them to confront criminals. he pointed out.

Calls not to 'bend down'

Gálvez Ruiz called on his supporters not to give up, not to surrender, not to lower their arms, not to crouch and not to kneel in the face of crime, as the current federal government (of Morena, headed by AMLO) is doing.

Gálvez insisted that his strategy has heart, because it will put the victims and their rights at the center of attention.

Also, he stressed that his objective will be the search for missing people, that the searching mothers will be listened to and cared for, and a fund will be created to support the families of the missing people and murdered by organized crime, as well as the children of the women victims of femicides.

He plans to build a high-security, high-tech prison so that “criminals will think better (…) whoever builds it will pay for it.”

Gálvez POINTS:

1.- The Mexican Army will stop carrying out works and “whims” of the government. The army and navy are a benchmark of dedication to the country and loyalty to the Constitution, which is why Gálvez promised to improve their benefits and give them more time with his families.

“It is not up to soldiers to cover potholes,” they will stop doing civilian work and will fight against the territorial control of organized crime, he said.

2.- The National Guard will be truly national.

“The hugs for criminals are over and the law will be applied to them.”

Galvez promised to double the number of its members to serve the most affected regions, and that they will be trained and certified under the command of a civil police force.

3.- State governments will be strengthened with resources and the best technology.

4.- Municipal police will be supported by returning the funds that have been taken from them, for crime prevention, especially to protect children, young people and women.

5.- Police officers will be taken care of, they will be given salary increases and social security (pensions, life insurance, scholarships for their children and housing care), no police officer will be left out of the middle class, Gálvez assured.