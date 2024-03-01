FRESNILLO, Zacatecas.- In the first minutes of this Friday March 1, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz started his election campaign in search of the Presidency of Mexico.

National media report that Galvez he chose Fresnillo for being considered the most unsafe municipality in the countryaccording to the National Urban Public Security Survey (ENSU) of the INEGI.

The candidate of the Force and Heart coalition for Mexico walked with candle in handaccompanied by her supporters and thousands of sympathizers, who came to meet her.

“It starts in Fresnillo, Zacatecas, with good, hard-working and fighting people, with people who want to live in peace,” said the candidate, according to the media Infobae.

He pointed out that in Fresnillo, as in all of Mexico, people live in fear.

“This six-year term is the most violent in history, with 180,000 deaths,” he stressed.

Thus, Gálvez Ruiz was ahead of the official candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum, who announced that she will start her campaign with a rally in the Zócalo of Mexico City at 4:00 p.m. today, Friday.

Mexico will have the biggest elections in its history on June 2.

More than 97 million Mexicans are called to renew 20,375 federal positions, including the Presidency of the Republic, the 500 positions in the Chamber of Deputies and the 128 in the Senate, as well as nine state governments.

About Fresnillo

Since 2020, the 143,281 inhabitants of the northern municipality of Fresnillo consider insecurity to be their main problem and, therefore, the candidate of the opposition parties National Action (PAN), Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the Democratic Revolution (PRD) ) decided to start his campaign in that place, publishes López-Dóriga Digital.

Violence has been one of the most serious problems reported to the current federal government, headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who when he was a candidate assured that he would end this problem in a few months.

She also has her doll

Prior to the start of her campaign in Fresnillo, supporters of Xóchitl Gálvez showed dolls in the shape of their candidate, this in a festive atmosphere, before the start of the campaign of the candidate opposed to the current regime.