Xochitl Galvezopposition candidate, took advantage of the First Presidential Debate 2024 to once again launch direct accusations against the former head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, blaming her forcefully for the Collapse of Line 12 of the CDMX Metro.

According to Gálvez, the tragedy that left several dead was the result of complete negligence evident in the maintenance of the infrastructure of the also called Line 12.

During a recent event, Gálvez did not hesitate to point out that the collapse of Line 12 was the direct result of lack of maintenance, dismissing any other explanation.

Sheinbaum, “The Ice Lady”

In addition, he did not spare his criticism of Sheinbaum, whom he labeled the “Ice Lady”, arguing that her lack of empathy towards the victims and the apparent insensitivity in the government response reflected a cold and distant attitude.

The opposition candidate backed up her statements by referring to a study that, according to her, supports the theory that lack of maintenance was one of the main causes of the incident on Metro Line 12.

Emphatically, Gálvez recalled the number of fatalities, comparing the figures with another tragic event that occurred in Mexico City: the collapse of the Enrique Rébsamen school during the 2017 earthquake.

“There are 26 dead from Line 12, another 26 from Rébsamen… There are 52 people! I don't see how you don't dare to turn around,” declared Gálvez, emphasizing the magnitude of the tragedy and demanding responsibility from the authorities. .

In an effort to highlight the importance of the issue, Gálvez announced that during the next debate she will be accompanied by victims of both the collapse of Metro Line 12 and the collapse of the Rébsamen School.

In addition, the candidate called on citizens to ask direct questions to Claudia Sheinbaum during the debate, arguing that Mexicans deserve truthful answers and concrete actions from their leaders.