The candidate of the Force and Heart for Mexico coalition, Xochitl Galvezcommitted to hundreds of women to implement a decalogue to combat gender violence, equalize job opportunities and recover the assistance programs eliminated in the current federal Administration.

In his speech, Gálvez highlighted that his focus will be on the well-being and security of Mexican womenand that the budget for their projects will come from the closure of two refineries.

The licensed senator asked women for their vote for the Presidency of Mexico and the majority in Congress, to allocate the resources required to make her plans a reality.

“I, I am not going to have pharaonic projects on a whim, my projects will be women's projects. That is why yesterday I announced the closure of two refineries where we lose hundreds of billions of pesos,” said Xóchitl Gálvez.

“Pemex has lost 900 billion. That money is going to be allocated to make this project a reality. We are going to invest in education, health, in the safety of Mexican women”.

The PAN, PRI and PRD candidate emphasized the importance of reestablishing programs such as full-time schools, daycare centers and homes for indigenous women.

Likewise, she committed to implementing the National Fund for Women Entrepreneurs, with the aim of promoting the economic participation of women in the country.

Regarding justice, Gálvez promised that in his government there will be no place for aggressors or food debtors.

He proposed the application of the “3 out of 3” system, which guarantees that no aggressor has access to public power. In addition, he assured that special prosecutors' offices will be created to combat feminicide, rape and sexual abuse, guaranteeing that these crimes do not go unpunished.

“Friends, I have presented my proposals to you and today I want to ask you to make them a reality, I need you to vote with me,” he noted.

On Saturday, the opposition candidate emphasized the need to close the “Ingeniero Héctor R. Lara Sosa” refineries in Cadereyta, Nuevo León, and “Francisco I. Madero” in Tampico, Tamaulipas, due to their high levels of pollution.

During his participation in the Environmental Forum “For a Sustainable Nuevo León” in Monterrey, Nuevo León, he stressed that this measure is essential to protect the health of workers and surrounding communities.

The candidate argued that the closure of these refineries is crucial to combat climate change and ensure a healthier environment for future generations. She proposed that refinery land and infrastructure could be repurposed to store clean fuels and carry out carbon capture processes.

Furthermore, Gálvez Ruiz highlighted that the closure of these refineries would also be beneficial from a financial point of view, since oil refining by Pemex entails economic losses for the Mexican government.