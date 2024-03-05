Xóchitl Gálvez, presidential candidate of the Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México coalition, revealed this Tuesday that she suffered an attempted rape when she lived in Iztapalapa, so she knows the pain of women who face this type of aggression.

On tour EcatepecState of Mexico, the representative of the National Action (PAN), Institutional Revolutionary (PRI) and Democratic Revolution (PRD) parties said that knows what it's like to be in the shoes of the inhabitants of this municipality who live in fear.

“I don't know if Dr. Sheinbaum has known what transport assault is, I lived it, I lived it because I lived in Iztapalapa. One shot per trip – I was scared when I arrived – they took the wool out of my backpack . But the most serious thing, I experienced an attempted rape.

“And that attempted rape left me with tremendous fearTerrible, I was about to return to Tepatepec, I was about to leave the Engineering cart, because I was afraid to go out into the street. Fortunately I was able to defend myself with a soldering iron with which I soldered my electrical equipment, but many women are not, they are simply harassed.”

That's why I know what it's like to be in your shoes, that's why I know what it means for you to live in Ecatepec and get on public transportation, he said.

Xóchitl Gálvez said that the most important issue in the country is public safety, and when the value of life is not taken care of, there is a big problem.

The senator on leave insisted that among her plans is to reinforce the National Guard so that it can investigate and end extortion from prisons, in coordination with state governments.

“As president, I am going to take charge of their security. I am not going to blame Felipe Calderón, she mentioned in her message in Ecatepec.

Xóchitl Gálvez stated that will act with all the capacity of the State against insecurityand reiterated that it is not Felipe Calderón's war, nor the hugs of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but that he will act with the law and intelligence.

He also pointed out that the armed forces cannot be managing public parks, airlines, or roads, building airports or railways, so his project is to return them to their power, which is to defend national sovereignty.

The businesswoman and engineer pointed out that today the national territory is no longer sovereign because to a large extent it is occupied by crime.

Gálvez pointed out that police officers with technical capacity are required, which is why the National University for Securityso that they have approved training.

He added that he will rely on the municipal police and will double the presence of police in areas that require more security.