Xóchitl Gálvez, presidential candidate of the Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México coalition, announced that she requested an urgent meeting with Guadalupe Taddeipresident advisor of the National Electoral Institute (INE), so that the body begins a bell where it is announced that social programs do not belong to the Federal Government nor to any party.

“I allow myself to request: first, that the National Electoral Institute, urgently, start a dissemination campaign on television, radio, newspapers and digital platforms with the message:

Social programs, scholarships, pensions and government support DO NOT belong to any political party; They are programs paid for with citizens' resources. and they are in the Constitution. “No party should condition its permanence in exchange for your vote,” reads the document that Gálvez presented this Wednesday at his conference “Without Fear of the Truth.”

In the letter, Gálvez considered that Morena's campaign and its allied parties are based on money and threats to prevent them from voting for the opposition coalition.

“Request an urgent meeting with the advisors of that Electoral Institute to follow up on this request,” said Xóchitl Gálvez.

